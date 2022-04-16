'Just heartbreaking': Ukrainian-American teacher in Auburn has personal connection to war

For Auburn educator Daniela Dubovici, the war in Ukraine isn't some far-off conflict in a foreign land that doesn't affect her — it hits close to home.

Dubovici, a third-grade teacher at the Catholic-based St. Albert the Great Academy, considers herself Ukrainian-American and has relatives who still live in the country. She grew up in the area of Remeti within Maramures, a region of Romania that is close to the border with Ukraine, saying she was "raised in a Ukrainian household with Ukrainian customs."

Speaking with The Citizen earlier this month, Dubovici talked about her personal connection to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"I'm just heartbroken to see what's happening in Ukraine right now, and seeing the people being attacked on their own land, it seems unreal unless you really know," she said. "I mean, we can see the images on the TV and we can hear, we can call (people,) but it's just heartbreaking altogether to even think about what these people are going through."

With noticeable relief in her voice, Dubovici noted none of her relatives still in Ukraine are in any of the cities that have been hit with the brunt of the war. She said one of her cousins lives in an area in Romania that is close to the border with Ukraine, and while she has been unharmed, she can hear sirens in Ukraine go off. The situation has caused some distress for her cousin, and Dubovici in turn is worried about the safety of her cousin and her cousin's children. She also said she is proud of Remeti, as people there have been opening up their homes to Ukrainian people coming and others have been going into the area to get to Ukraine to help out in the war with Russia.

It has been nearly 26 years since Dubovici and her husband, Vasile, got to the United States, as they moved to America on April 24, 1996. Vasile was selected for a green card lottery program, she said, where the person selected had to prove that they would be able to sustain themselves within the country, along with other requirements. Dubovici said participants were allowed to bring their spouses, and the two had recently been married. The way America is talked about in Romania, she continued, made the United States sound "like a fairytale." She and Vasile were thrilled to have the chance to go.

"It was the desire for a better life, a better opportunity for our children in the future to go to American schools," she said.

Having both been U.S. citizens for over 20 years, Dubovici said, she and Vasile have had two children together, son Darian, 24, and daughter Raisa, 20. Dubovici has taught at St. Albert the Great since it opened in Auburn in 2020, but she is no stranger to the city's catholic schools. She taught at SS. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic School before that institution closed, and then went to St. John Paul II Academy for a time before serving at St. Joseph's School. After St. Joseph's shuttered in June 2020, she went to St. Albert the Great, which is in the same building the Peter and Paul school used to be located in.

Since the war broke out in late February, Dubovici has tried to be upfront with her students about what has been happening, since they know her background, but she said she has been careful to explain the situation without being too graphic.

"I opened up to them," Dubovici said. "They understood."

Her classroom has a Ukrainian flag in it, along with a sunflower, the country's national flower. Some of her students made cards for her as a surprise. Dubovici's class also has daily prayers, and some of her students, unprompted, have been including Ukraine in their prayers. Hearing them do that for the first time gave her goosebumps, she added. The teacher said she has been impressed by the thoughtfulness of the students in her classroom.

"They're showing empathy, they're showing sympathy, they're showing love," she said.

Dubovici mentioned that she has also appreciated the academy's student body and staff during this time. For a monthly fundraiser where proceeds normally go to the school, the nearly $200 raised in March was given to the SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, and those funds are meant to be sent to Ukraine. St. Albert's sixth-grade class also held a bake sale fundraiser on St. Patrick's Day, with the about $800 amassed from that also meant to go to the country. Dubovici said she was touched that "students in my school are trying to help out."

Erin Burroughs, a founding member of the board that started the St. Albert academy, said the school was already happy with the quality of Dubovici's teaching prior to the war, noting that many of the students and some of the parents had been familiar with her.

With the school being located in a section of Auburn with strong Ukrainian ties, with the Peter and Paul church next door and having Dubovici as an instructor, Burroughs said "we feel some affiliations with the Ukrainian community."

"It's been very enlightening to our entire school community to see the perspective of this war and how personally it's affecting those with in our own community," Burroughs said.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

