Justice Department ramps up inquiry into NY care home deaths

New York's method of counting allows Cuomo to boast that his state has a lower percentage of nursing home deaths compared to other states.

"In this hyper-political environment ... everybody wants to point fingers," Cuomo said in an appearance on CBS' "This Morning" earlier this month to promote his new book on his handling of the crisis. "New York, actually, we're number 46 out of 50 in terms of percentage of deaths in nursing homes — 46 out of 50. So, yes, people died in nursing homes. Yes, we've learned a lot of lessons, but 46 out of 50, it's not a predominantly New York problem."

The letter from the Justice Department's civil rights division asks the state to hand over a breakout of hospital deaths that its health department has been collecting since at least April but not made public. It broadens to more than 600 nursing homes a similar request it made in August that was aimed only at a few dozen publicly run facilities.

The same data was promised to state lawmakers at a fiery forum in August in which some members of Cuomo's own party accused him of a cover-up. They are still waiting.

Asked about the delay Wednesday, the state health department repeated what it has been saying for months, that it needs more time to doublecheck the figures for accuracy.