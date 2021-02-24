Juvenile charged with stealing cars in Auburn

A juvenile offender is facing multiple felony charges for stealing cars and other items, the Auburn Police Department said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Capt. Kyle Platt said the boy, whose identity is being withheld because he is a minor, stole cars over the past six months and possibly longer. He was arrested Tuesday afternoon. Platt said there were items, such as a credit card, in the vehicles at the time they were taken. All of the vehicles and some of the items were recovered.

The male was charged with third-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, both class D felonies; two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony; third-degree identity theft, petit larceny and two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, all misdemeanors.

"We were just able to finally get the person arrested on multiple different incidences that had occurred over a course of time, it's just that we happened to just be able to get him all lined up where we could get him arrested and processed," Platt said.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 3

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.