Kathryn Dennis named United Way of Cayuga County's new executive director

Kathryn Dennis was named the United Way of Cayuga County's new executive director on Monday.

According to a press release, Dennis is expected to start on May 10. Dennis is replacing the retiring Karen Macier, who served as executive director since July 2016.

Dennis had served as the director for the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. She has spent 11 years in this role serving in Rhode Island and Japan. She has extensive experience with nonprofits, volunteers and building community partnerships.

“I am tremendously excited to join the United Way of Cayuga County Team, and to return home to Central New York," Dennis said in the release. "It’s a bittersweet move as I’ve had the honor and privilege to support our United States Navy and Marine Corps for the last ten years as Director of three Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society offices from Japan to Pearl Harbor.”

“We are excited to welcome Kathryn to the United Way and look forward to working with you as we embark upon our 100th year of serving Cayuga County,” said Tom Ganey, board president, in the release.