You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Katko to hold telephone town hall: How to sign up and listen in
alert
WASHINGTON

Katko to hold telephone town hall: How to sign up and listen in

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
New U.S. Citizens 9.JPG

U.S. Congressman John Katko speaks during a naturalization ceremony at The Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

U.S. Rep. John Katko will hold a telephone town hall and take questions from constituents in the 24th Congressional District. 

The tele-town hall meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m.  Tuesday, Aug. 4. 

To sign up to attend the meeting, fill out the form at katko.house.gov/services/telephone-town-hall. The form must be submitted by 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3. 

There will be another option to listen to the telephone town hall. It will be streamed live on Katko's Facebook page, facebook.com/repjohnkatko

According to Katko's office, questions will be taken from callers and Facebook users. 

1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Rep. Lewis praised by 3 presidents at funeral

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News