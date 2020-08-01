Katko to hold telephone town hall: How to sign up and listen in

U.S. Rep. John Katko will hold a telephone town hall and take questions from constituents in the 24th Congressional District.
The tele-town hall meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4.
To sign up to attend the meeting, fill out the form at katko.house.gov/services/telephone-town-hall. The form must be submitted by 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3.
There will be another option to listen to the telephone town hall. It will be streamed live on Katko's Facebook page, facebook.com/repjohnkatko.
According to Katko's office, questions will be taken from callers and Facebook users.
