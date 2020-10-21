Katko to hold virtual Medicare enrollment workshop

U.S. Rep. John Katko will hold a virtual workshop this week to help seniors during the Medicare open enrollment period.

The workshop, which will be held via Zoom, is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, is open to seniors in the 24th Congressional District. Katko, R-Camillus, will be joined by an expert from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and providers.

To sign up for the workshop, residents must RSVP by email to NY24RSVP@mail.house.gov. The deadline to RSVP is 5 p.m. Thursday. Participants should include their name, phone number and address in the email.

The Zoom meeting information will be sent the morning of the event.

