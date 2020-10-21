 Skip to main content
Katko to hold virtual Medicare enrollment workshop
HEALTH CARE

Katko to hold virtual Medicare enrollment workshop

U.S. Rep. John Katko will hold a virtual workshop this week to help seniors during the Medicare open enrollment period. 

The workshop, which will be held via Zoom, is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, is open to seniors in the 24th Congressional District. Katko, R-Camillus, will be joined by an expert from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and providers. 

To sign up for the workshop, residents must RSVP by email to NY24RSVP@mail.house.gov. The deadline to RSVP is 5 p.m. Thursday. Participants should include their name, phone number and address in the email. 

The Zoom meeting information will be sent the morning of the event. 

U.S. Rep. John Katko represents the 24th Congressional District comprised of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, along with the western portion of Oswego County. 
