Katko to hold virtual workshop on stimulus checks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Rep. John Katko will hold a virtual workshop on the economic impact payments that were part of a COVID-19 relief package signed in March.

The workshop is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4. To sign up to attend, you must RSVP by emailing NY24RSVP@mail.house.gov. The deadline for RSVPs is 5 p.m. today.

The email RSVP must include the person's name, phone number and address. The Zoom meeting information will be sent out Friday morning.

Katko, R-Camillus, will be joined by a representative from the Internal Revenue Service.

"In the CARES Act, Congress authorized the distribution of Economic Impact Payments (EIPs) to provide immediate, direct relief to working families during this crisis," Katko said. "While thousands of central New Yorkers have already received an EIP, I continue to hear from those who have struggled to access their payment."

Individuals earning up to $75,000 annually were eligible to receive a $1,200 stimulus check. Couples earning up to $150,000 received $2,400 payments.

It's expected that the next COVID-19 relief will include additional payments, but no agreement has been reached.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0