UPDATED: Katko to vote against COVID-19 relief bill; CNY union group blasts decision

But Katko cited other measures in the bill such as "policies like releasing dangerous federal inmates from prison, and sending stimulus checks to illegal aliens" as items that will make it impossible to be approved in the Senate.

"How does that help us get out of this crisis? This bill is even opposed by Central New York labor unions because of unvetted and unpopular pension provisions," Katko said.

"This measure widely fails to prioritize the needs of working families over a foolish partisan stunt," he added.

On Friday afternoon, the Civil Service Employees Association Central Region 5, which advocates for 45,000 active and retired workers in the region, issued statement saying it "refutes the claim by Congressman John Katko that CNY labor is opposed to the coronavirus relief bill being voted on by the House of Representatives today.

"CSEA has been advocating tirelessly statewide for this type of relief for the state and local governments," it said. "This relief will help save countless public jobs and services across the state that our hard-working members provide for our communities. ... We are incredibly disappointed that Rep. Katko doesn’t see the need for immediate relief for local governments."