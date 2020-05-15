UPDATED: Katko to vote against COVID-19 relief bill; CNY union group blasts decision

Central New York's congressman won't be voting in favor of the latest House of Representatives coronavirus relief bill, despite his support for many of its key provisions.
Citing measures put in the $3 trillion bill by Speaker Nancy Pelosi that he said were included to "appease the most extreme elements of her base," U.S. Rep. John Katko, R-Camillus, issued a statement explaining his opposition to a measure expected to be voted upon Friday evening.
The bill has many provisions that Katko said he supports, some of them in opposition to many Republican members of congress.
"I am not intimidated by the size and scope of this bill, as I believe our response to this national emergency needs to match the size and scope of the crisis," he said. "I also disagree with President Trump that we have time to work out the details of the next relief package. Congress needs to act now."
The measure includes almost $1 trillion for state and local governments and provides more money for virus testing and to pay front-line emergency workers. It would renew $1,200 cash payments for individuals and extend the added $600 weekly unemployment benefits being paid during the pandemic. It also has provisions helping voters cast ballots by mail, increasing food aid to low-income people,help for the Postal Service and local schools, and $175 billion to help homeowners and renters stay in their homes.
But Katko cited other measures in the bill such as "policies like releasing dangerous federal inmates from prison, and sending stimulus checks to illegal aliens" as items that will make it impossible to be approved in the Senate.
"How does that help us get out of this crisis? This bill is even opposed by Central New York labor unions because of unvetted and unpopular pension provisions," Katko said.
"This measure widely fails to prioritize the needs of working families over a foolish partisan stunt," he added.
On Friday afternoon, the Civil Service Employees Association Central Region 5, which advocates for 45,000 active and retired workers in the region, issued statement saying it "refutes the claim by Congressman John Katko that CNY labor is opposed to the coronavirus relief bill being voted on by the House of Representatives today.
"CSEA has been advocating tirelessly statewide for this type of relief for the state and local governments," it said. "This relief will help save countless public jobs and services across the state that our hard-working members provide for our communities. ... We are incredibly disappointed that Rep. Katko doesn’t see the need for immediate relief for local governments."
The bill was sure to go nowhere in the GOP-led Senate, let alone reach President Donald Trump’s desk, where a promised veto awaited. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has said the legislation is Democrats’ opening offer in what is expected to blossom into negotiations with the White House and congressional leaders of both parties.
Democratic leaders were working to limit their own defections and avert what would be a politically damaging defeat. In a conference call with Democrats late Thursday, Pelosi cautioned her colleagues against voting no.
“If you vote against this and all this funding for your state, then you have to go home and defend it. And if you can defend that no vote, then you’re a better politician than me,” Pelosi told them, according to a Democratic aide who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the private discussion. Her remarks were first reported by Politico.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.