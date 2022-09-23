 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Katko's telephone town hall to help seniors avoid fraud, scams

U.S. Rep. John Katko will hold a telephone town hall offering guidance to seniors on how to avoid fraud and scams. 

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. Residents of the current 24th Congressional District — all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, plus western Oswego County — can sign up by emailing congressman.katko@mail.house.gov. The email should include the participant's name, phone number and zip code. 

The deadline to sign up is 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26. 

Katko will be joined by a Federal Trade Commission representative. One of the commission's responsibilities is combating scams and other consumer fraud. 

"This call will provide seniors in our community with clear and concise information on how to best protect themselves," Katko said. "All interested seniors are encouraged to contact my office to sign up." 

Rep. John Katko headshot

U.S. Rep. John Katko represents the 24th Congressional District comprised of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, along with the western portion of Oswego County. 
