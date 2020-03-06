'Keep her legacy alive': 'Harriet' actress in Auburn for Tubman weekend events

"Of course it was an honor to be in the film, but to have that goodness continue to this moment, is something I couldn't have ever guessed when I was trying to figure out what I was going to do for my audition," she said.

Smith said she didn't previously know about Coffin Wright, but when she auditioned for and got the role, which required a lot of research, which began with Auburn. She said she realized Auburn was a "powerhouse of a place," in terms of issues such as women's suffrage and abolitionism.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She said she was overwhelmed when she visited the graves of Tubman and Wright earlier that day.

"I found myself just in tears at the power of these women, at the power of their story, at the power of their courage," Smith said.

She said she was inspired by being in Auburn, Tubman, Coffin Wright and "the work that you do to honor" Tubman.

Pauline Copes Johnson, Tubman's great-great-grandniece, also spoke at the event.

"Thank you all for being here and paying tribute to Aunt Harriet," she said before she was presented with flowers by Auburn Mayor Mike Quill.