'Keep the conversation going': Drug addiction vigil held in Auburn

AUBURN — Clustered together on a front lawn of a Chapel Street building Wednesday night were a series of tributes to loved ones lost to drugs.

A display of small tombstones bearing the names and images of local people who had died of overdoses were in front of the building for the drug recovery nonprofit Nick's Ride 4 Friends for a vigil on International Overdose Awareness Day. The event, which drew around 50 people, was a collaboration between the Heroin Epidemic Action League, Nick's Ride and Confidential Help for Alcohol & Drugs.

Kevin Jones, founder of the action league, was among those who spoke at the event. Jones, who makes the tombstones, said his stepdaughter, Jessica Gentile, died of a drug overdose in 2013. He talked about the idea that addiction is a disease.

"We have to start looking at this as a mental issue, not a moral one," he said. "Eighty percent of the people that are starting on heroin, things like that, start with a legal prescription from a doctor. We have to think about it like that. We have to start dealing with the mental health situation."

Ashley Short, executive director of Nick's Ride, Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo, Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck and Auburn Police Chief James Slayton also spoke. Many of the speakers talked about the importance of outreach and emphasized how willing citizens in Auburn are help and support one another.

Lon Fricano, the president of HEAL, talked about importance of "keep plugging with us, you've got to keep supporting us ... we have to keep the conversation going, it's not an easy conversation to have." He said HEAL has wanted to place the tombstone display at certain public places before but have been denied — although he did note the denials have not happened in Auburn — "because that's not a happy subject."

"That's right, it's not a happy subject. It's a godawful nightmare, but there's light at the end of the tunnel," he said.

Fricano praised organizations such as Nick's Ride and peer advocates helping those grappling with addiction.

There was also a release of doves and later people held out candles, although the wind prevented most flames from being lit.

Lynette Wilson, mother of Jessica Enge, who died of an overdose in 2021, also spoke. Visibly emotional at times, she recounted her daughter's final moments in a hospital.

"My daughter is a beautiful person, she just couldn't beat this addiction," Wilson said.

During the candle part of the event, Wilson got close to the tombstone with a picture of Enge's face on it. After the event, she talked about what she wants people to take away from the vigil.

"I need people to be involved with HEAL and Nick's Ride. People need to get involved in this community," Wilson said." We need all the support and help that we can get."