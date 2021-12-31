Kelly Rocheleau's top 5 most memorable stories of 2021

When I think of the stories I covered in Cayuga County this year during its second year contending with COVID-19, most of the pieces that first come to mind weren't directly connected to the pandemic. That said, I had the opportunity to take on a variety of difficult topics, and I was grateful to have the support of The Citizen's incredible team of dedicated professionals.

This story was a look at the way the city of Auburn had been dealing with different properties that officials and neighbors said were causing issues at the time, including 8 Delevan St. — a now-closed property where a shooting death took place in 2019. I tried to tackle the perspectives of different people involved, from property owners to since-retired Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler to members of the Auburn City council to Auburn Assistant Corporation Counsel Nate Garland.

Any number of stories I have written about the Auburn Enlarged City School District this year could have fit here. This one, however, sticks out the most to me, since the board of education meeting described here ended with a school resource officer having to tell people to leave and the APD coming in. Various community members sounded off on everything from a now-closed process on possibly renaming Auburn High School after Harriet Tubman to concerns that board members were using the body for their own political concerns. I tried to be fair as possible when describing the events as they enfolded. I noticed a lot of political tensions seemed to start boiling to the surface after some students started a petition to rename the school after Tubman in January, and some of those tensions reached their height at this June meeting.

Despite various stereotypes that are out there, almost every journalist I've ever met as strived to be fair, even while navigating some polarizing topics. This was one of those issues. Even now, this story doesn't stick out to me due to potential politics involved as much as it does because of our efforts to contend with issues a lot of people are passionate about.

A Cayuga County Sheriff's Office lieutenant filed a lawsuit saying the stae Attorney General's Office is illegally withholding records regarding a complaint he said was filed about the conduct of the Cayuga County district attorney. There some serious allegations involved, and it wasn't something we could get wrong. I poured over every sentence I wrote. I felt it was critical to be as objective as humanly, and editor Jeremy Boyer, who helped on the story, was invaluable in showing me how to handle this potential minefield while crafting an engaging and accurate story.

Through this story, I learned more about manure lagoons than I ever thought I would. Such a project is being built in Elbridge, and some concerns about public input came up in the process. This piece included the viewpoint of nearly side we could think of from, the neighbors worried about the project to the farmer involved in the undertaking to the state Department of Environmental Conservation to an agricultural engineer. Again, we tried to capture every possible angle without taking sides.

And now for something completely different. Unlike the other stories on this list that dealt with heavy subject matter, covering the Fillmore Days event in Moravia this summer was an absolute joy. The festivities featured bathtub races, where different teams separately pushed rigged tubs. How could I not have fun covering something like that? Every single person I spoke with seemed genuinely glad to be there. I think I smiled the entire time I was there.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.