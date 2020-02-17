Kelly watches: The 'Sonic the Hedgehog' movie should be terrible. It somehow isn't.

The "Sonic the Hedgehog" film, the first-live-action swing at the video game game that has running across screens for decades, should be a soulless time-hemorrhaging soulless pop-flavored torture session. The basic of the premise of the film is that a beloved, big-eyed anthropomorphic creature is given a CGI form, has to deal with the real world and meets a rather bland family man, a recipe for disaster for other movies such as "The Smurfs" or "Alvin and the Chipmunks." Plus, you could count the amount of films based on games that aren't terrible with a half a hand. The odds were not in Sonic's favor. The first trailer practically begged audiences to mock it mercilessly through its (mis)use of "Gansta's Paradise" by Coolio and the initial look of the titular video game icon, which was a fascinatingly ugly attempt at realism that tipped over into fever dream territory that prompted the studio to delay the release in order to redesign the character. The finished film, which focuses on Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) as he leaves his gorgeously rendered world for Earth, loses his special rings that allow him to hop from world to world, gets a cop named Tom (James Mardsen) and runs from the insane government-backed Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey), is somehow far better than the nonsense set to a top 40 soundtrack you might expect.