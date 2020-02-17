Kelly watches: The 'Sonic the Hedgehog' movie should be terrible. It somehow isn't.

Welcome to Kelly Watches, where The Citizen reporter Kelly Rocheleau shares his thoughts of film, TV or some kind of recent pop culture nonsense.
*Spoilers below*
Where did they go right?
The "Sonic the Hedgehog" film, the first-live-action swing at the video game game that has running across screens for decades, should be a soulless time-hemorrhaging soulless pop-flavored torture session. The basic of the premise of the film is that a beloved, big-eyed anthropomorphic creature is given a CGI form, has to deal with the real world and meets a rather bland family man, a recipe for disaster for other movies such as "The Smurfs" or "Alvin and the Chipmunks." Plus, you could count the amount of films based on games that aren't terrible with a half a hand. The odds were not in Sonic's favor. The first trailer practically begged audiences to mock it mercilessly through its (mis)use of "Gansta's Paradise" by Coolio and the initial look of the titular video game icon, which was a fascinatingly ugly attempt at realism that tipped over into fever dream territory that prompted the studio to delay the release in order to redesign the character. The finished film, which focuses on Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) as he leaves his gorgeously rendered world for Earth, loses his special rings that allow him to hop from world to world, gets a cop named Tom (James Mardsen) and runs from the insane government-backed Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey), is somehow far better than the nonsense set to a top 40 soundtrack you might expect.
Yes, "Sonic the Hedgehog" miraculously clears the subterranean standards set by a graveyard's worth of video game flicks and "GCI creature gets into wacky PG-or-below hi-jinks in the real world" pictures. But that doesn't make it good.
The film has its fair share of positives, even if its not a powerhouse. Ben Schwartz nails Sonic, striking a mix between sarcasm and sincerity. The character's relationship with Tom is well handled and Mardsen manages to convincing act like he sees a blue hedgehog on two legs in front of him (being in "Hop" had to pay off SOMEHOW). While Tom's story of being tired of the Montana town he's called home his entire life and hoping to transfer to San Francisco isn't incredibly compelling but it doesn't grind the entire production to a halt either. It also ties into Sonic being reluctant to leave the planet he's adopted over the last few years.
Mardsen and Tika Sumpter, playing Tom's wife, Maddie, have good chemistry and make you want to see them together in something where they're not playing second-and-third-banana to what was likely a tennis ball during filming. Jim Carrey plays Robortnik as if the 90s never ended, breaking out the unhinged jaw, rubbber faces, neck twists and comedic pauses you would expect of the man who broke out as a pet detective over 25 years ago. The character's smarmy, condescending demeanor is fun — in every scene, he plays Robotnik as if he sizes up every character he comes across in a split-second and immediately determines they're not worth his time — and he takes over every moment he's on screen.
The new, simplified Sonic appearance is a welcome far cry from the Uncanny Valley look he had before the backlash and most of the scenes where the character shows off his speed are strong. A moment where he appears to be doing nine different things all at once in one shot is inventive, the scene where he plays every position in a baseball game is a highlight and the bits where he moves so quickly everything else appears to slow to a crawl are memorable despite the latter moments even if a showstopping sequence from "X-Men: Days of Future Past" with the speed-fast hero Quicksilver did it better.
It's not all great, though. As you might expect, a ton of things don't make sense. Sonic is being tracked by the government because he causes a massive shock wave by running around a baseball diamond furiously, but the reason why he did that in the first place is vague He was apparently lonely? Or just really frustrated? The film showed Sonic craving human interaction, but his reaction to it — generating enough energy to apparently knock out technology for a good chunk of the country — doesn't receive much build-up, even though it sets the plot in motion.
It's also odd that despite Tom being branded as a domestic terrorist for running from Robotnik to help Sonic, he barely seems fazed. In one scene, Tom sees on a TV that he is now considered armed and dangerous, yet in the next scene he's in, he's bantering happily with Sonic about their "bucket lists," acting like being a San Francisco police officer is still on the table and he won't be hauled off for life in prison. A government official sort of apologies to Tom for the trouble at the end and implies all recorded of Robotnik has quietly been scrubbed, which would make you think Tom's not the world's most wanted list anymore. But people are suddenly supposed to forget his face being plastered all over the news for days, as Maddie alludes to at one point? If the whole thing was handled as subtly as implied, it sounds like the government didn't suddenly retract everything about Tom being a major threat.
Special mention has to be given to the astonishingly lazy product placement. In an early scene, Mardsen and Sumpter suddenly start chatting about Olive Garden, and Sumpter says "When you're there —," "—you're family," Mardsen finishes. There isn't even a joke. It 's just a slight paraphrasing of the Olive Garden slogan. A massive advertisement for the restaurant also plops itself toward the tail end of the film as well. One can't help but wonder if Olive Garden and Zillow — which gets some blatant screen time as well — helped fund the redesign.
Granted, I'm not expecting air-tight logic out of a Sonic the Hedgehog movie, and some of the goofiness is a part of the fun. But even a decent portion of the jokes aren't memorable, unless you think Tom getting called "donut lord" 10 times in the span of a couple minutes during the climax is the height of comedy.
Though scenes are paced well and an effort was clearly put in, it just adds up to a formulaic adventure comedy that simply isn't bad, but isn't necessarily good. What did you think? Was I too harsh? Too nice? Let me know on Twitter at @KellyRocheleau.
