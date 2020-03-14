King Ferry outpatient physical therapy clinic to close following sale

A outpatient physical therapy clinic in King Ferry is scheduled to shutter next month.
Lifespan Therapies Outpatient Physical Therapy Clinic, 8842 Route 90, will close April 17. Ownership of Lifespan Therapies recently changed, a news release said, and the decision was made to close the outpatient clinic. Active patients were been notified of the upcoming closure and have been given a list of other outpatient physical therapy clinics in the area to continue their treatment.
"Lifespan Therapies will continue to provide school based, preschool and early intervention services including physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy," the news release said.
Those seeking a list of outpatient physical therapy clinics in the area are asked to email contact@lifespantherapies.com or call (315) 364-7570.