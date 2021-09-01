Kittens in torture video seized, alive and OK, from Auburn residence

Two 6-week-old kittens that were tortured in a video shared on social media last week have been seized, along with the other four kittens in their litter, from an Auburn residence.
Tom Adessa, a humane law enforcement officer with the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, told The Citizen Wednesday that he worked with the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office and the Auburn Police Department to secure a warrant and seize the kittens later in the week. The two in the video have been checked by a veterinarian, he said, and are doing OK as they remain under the shelter's care.
The 20-second video, which was shared on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat, shows two boys, ages 12 and 14, torturing the kittens. Adessa declined to share further details due to the nature of the video and the age of the boys. The video was deleted from social media within about 36 hours, but Adessa said it led him to receive about 40 messages and calls to the SPCA's animal cruelty line.
"I have never, ever seen anything like this before. To me, this is one of the most disturbing things I've ever seen," he said. "It's not just the type of abuse, but the age of the individuals involved."
Authorities found the residence based on information provided to Adessa by the public. After conducting interviews and confirming the boys were minors, he reached out to police and the district attorney. He said any animal cruelty charges against the two boys will go to family court due to their age, but added that other charges are pending against third parties who are not minors.
As the investigation continues, Adessa asked anyone with information about the case to contact the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY at (315) 707-8147 or facebook.com/flspca, the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office at (315) 253-1391, or Officer Michael Weeks at the Auburn Police Department at (315) 253-3231 or mweeks@auburnny.gov.
