A Kiwi bird named Eustace has joined the ranks of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse.
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon unveiled the 16-year-old North Island Brown Kiwi, according to a news release. The news release said the bird will now be on view in the Nocturnal Animals wing of the zoo's Animal Adaptations area. Kiwi are nocturnal flightless birds native to New Zealand.
Eustace "represents a species that has experienced deep decline in its native habitat in New Zealand," the news release said. The bird came from the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston in September, the news release said, adding that it had "been in quarantine behind the scenes." The news release also noted that zoos have to agree to mandatory requirements before they can obtain a Kiwi.
"This shows once again that our zoo is one of the best and respected zoos in the country. Only the most trusted institutions with the most experienced staff are able to have Kiwis," McMahon said in a news release. "To have such a unique animal right here in Central New York is a very special thing."