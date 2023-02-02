Officials are calling extensive searches at Onondaga County's two jail complexes a "huge success" in making the facilities safer.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office said that members of of its Civil, Corrections, Custody and Patrol Divisions recently conducted two full facility shakedowns of Jamesville Correctional Facility and the Downtown Justice Center and discovered homemade knives and narcotics.

According to a news release, the searches conducted Jan. 18 and Feb.1 were ordered by Sheriff Toby Shelley and implemented by members of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office and many other outside agencies.

The sheriff's office said that more than 150 deputies along with 10 K9 units completed "the largest organized operation in the history of both places."

During the Jamesville search, one homemade knife was found, and more than 60 illegal pills were also discovered. In Wednesday's search of the Justice Center, two homemade knives were found, and one person was arrested for having illegal narcotics.

"Overall, these unprecedented shakedowns were huge success because deadly weapons were removed from the facilities, making the staff and incarcerated individuals safer," the sheriff's office said in a statement.