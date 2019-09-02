GEDDES — On a day that many Americans had time off from work, local union chapters marched in the Labor Day Parade at the NYS Fair and honored strides in workplace rights.
"Gotta remember the unions — the folks that brought you the weekend and the five-day work week," said Christopher Ryan, president of Syracuse's Communications Workers of America, Local 1123, before the parade began on Monday morning.
Ryan said that his union hopes to reinvigorate the labor movement on a local level. The Syracuse chapter represents employees of Verizon and American Red Cross in Central New York, and Ryan said they march "every year" in the fair's Labor Day Parade.
"We believe that everybody needs a voice on the job and we're intent on giving it to them," Ryan said, whether it be his union or another union like the Teamsters. "We all work collectively together, but it's about having a voice on the job. It's about commanding a wage rate and having benefits. Everybody deserves that. Everybody deserves to be paid fairly and have a decent wage."
Ryan said the parade is also an opportunity to support and walk with members of other unions in the labor movement across Syracuse and Onondaga County. "It's a good event, and times are tough so we all have to stick together and that's the important part," he said.
Toward the back of the parade were members from the Auburn-based United Steel Workers, Local 6989. President James Moore said it's important to his union to support locally-made products, get living wages for steel workers and to "keep jobs made in America." Their union members work for the company Hammond & Irving in Auburn.
He said unions help to secure better paying jobs with benefits like insurance and vacation time — and not just for its members: "Even for people that aren't in unions, a union will benefit them because the union tries to help create that baseline," Moore said. "A union has always been good about fighting for all rights, not just union workers rights."
The sizable procession of union members, most carrying signs and wearing T-shirts to represent their chapters, lined up around Gate 4 and began marching toward Chevy Court on the opposite side of the fairgrounds at 10:30 a.m. The Civil Service Employees Association were near the front and repeated chants like "We are the union, mighty mighty union!" as they marched.
Michael Dems, a regional representative for Syracuse's Painters and Allied Trades, Local 31, said the painters union has been marching in the Labor Day Parade for 21 years. "We're marching for unity. We're marching for those who need labor representation. We bring the eight-hour day. We bring the time and a half on the weekend. We want to make sure the middle class survives and lives a good quality of life," he said.
The Elk Lodge Drum Line, which was positioned in the middle of the parade, was one of two live entertainment acts that performed while marching. The other live act, The Island Band, brought up the rear of the parade to Chevy Court. There, union leaders like CSEA President Danny Donohue and Mark Spadafore, Political Director of Upstate New York for 1199SEIU, spoke to union members after the parade.
"Make sure we're talking about the fact that it's better if you have a union," Spadafore said to the crowd. "You're going to live better. You're going to be better. And to be honest with you, we are all better when we all do better, when you have a union."