Labor Day traffic enforcement in New York tallies 100K tickets

A statewide traffic enforcement campaign leading up to Labor Day resulted in 2,823 charges of impaired driving, but the majority of tickets issued were for vehicle and traffic violations other than DWI or speeding.

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee on Friday announced that law enforcement agencies throughout the state issued a total of 103,727 tickets during the annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which ran from Aug. 19 through Sept. 5.

The committee reported that there was a rise in impaired driving crashes in 2021, citing data from the University at Albany’s Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research showing police-reported impaired driving crashes in New York increased 11 percent from 2020 to 2021.

A major component of the state's efforts to combat impaired driving is the Special Traffic Options Program for Driving While Intoxicated, STOP-DWI, the nation's first self-sustaining impaired driving program. The program is funded from fines paid by convicted impaired drivers. Program coordinators are from diverse professional backgrounds, both in and out of law enforcement.

The STOP-DWI campaigns, supported by the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee, occur multiple times throughout the year in an effort to reduce alcohol and other drug-related traffic crashes.

The following tickets were issued during the most recent campaign:

• Impaired driving: 2,823

• Distracted driving: 1,383

• Move Over Law: 685

• Seat belt: 4,113

• Speeding: 23,646

• Other Violations: 71,077

“There’s no excuse for impaired driving. It’s 100 percent preventable,” Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner and GTSC Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said in a news release. “Through education and enforcement, we will continue our work on reducing impaired driving. I applaud our law enforcement officials for their commitment and hard work in getting dangerous drivers off our roadways.”