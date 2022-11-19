Lake effect snow warning includes northern Cayuga County

The Lake Ontario shoreline area of northern Cayuga County is expected to get blasted by lake effect snow on Sunday.

The National Weather Service has included northern Cayuga County in a lake effect snow warning that runs from 6 a.m. Sunday through 1 a.m. Monday. According to the agency, persistent snow bands will dump 8 to 17 inches, and that will be accompanied by winds gusting up to 45 mph.

"Travel could be very difficult to impossible," the warning said. "Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. ... Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities."

