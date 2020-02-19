Lake effect snow warning issued for northern Cayuga, Onondaga counties

Lake effect snow blanketed parts of the region on Wednesday morning, but an even bigger blast is expected Wednesday night into Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued a lake effect snow warning from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 1 p.m. Thursday for an area that includes northern Cayuga County, as well as all of Wayne, Oswego and Onondaga counties.

Snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches are predicted in the most persistent snow bands, with snowfall rates reaching 1 to 2 inches per hour. Visibility will be reduced to a half mile at times.

"Travel will be very difficult at times. The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute. The heaviest snow will fall in very narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities," NWS said.

