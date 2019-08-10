Wayne, northern Cayuga and Oswego counties remain under a lakeshore flood warning through 10 p.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service said.
"The combination of very high lake levels and a prolonged period of brisk west-northwest winds will result in greater wave action and increased lakeshore flooding and erosion along the southeastern shoreline of Lake Ontario," the National Weather Service said in its latest warning message.
The unsettled weather prompted a lakeshore flood warning that began Thursday night and was originally scheduled to expire early Saturday morning, but that has since been extended.
"Lakeshore flooding impacts will increase, especially in bays, inlets, and other low lying areas along the shoreline. Increased wave action will produce an increase in shoreline erosion," the NWS said.
