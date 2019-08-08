The National Weather Service upgraded its lakeshore flood watch to a warning for northern Cayuga, Jefferson, Oswego and Wayne counties.
The warning will be in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Saturday.
The combination of high lake levels and a "prolonged period of brisk westerly to west-northwesterly winds" will result in greater wave action, erosion and increased lakeshore flooding along Lake Ontario, according to the National Weather Service.
Lakeshore flooding will increase, especially in bays, inlets and other low-lying areas along the shore.
Residents in the warning area should take immediate action to protect life and property, the National Weather Service said.
Get the latest weather updates at auburnpub.com/weather.