The National Weather Service issued a lakeshore flood watch for northern Cayuga County beginning Thursday evening.
The watch area includes Jefferson, Oswego and Wayne counties. The watch concludes Friday evening.
The risk of flooding will increase due to onshore winds creating greater wave action and the potential for shoreline erosion, according to the National Weather Service.
Shoreline residents are advised to take action to protect their property.
