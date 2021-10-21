Lakeside parcel in Union Springs will aid efforts to protect Cayuga Lake

Officials said a relatively small plot of land in the village of Union Springs has the potential to have a big impact in the ongoing efforts to protect Cayuga Lake.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation and the village announced on Thursday the acquisition of a "critical 1.4-acre parcel" that will help protect Cayuga Lake's public water supplies, which serve more than 9,000 households.

Albeit small in size, the parcel adds to the growing number of lands acquired to protect the lake. A stream runs through this lakefront property and empties into Cayuga Lake.

According to a news release, the property will be mowed to allow for natural vegetation to grow, establishing a riparian buffer for both the lake and stream to protect the lake's water quality. In addition, the village will remove an existing structure there and prevent potentially harmful development and associated pollutants from entering the lake.

The acquisition was supported by a $259,600 Water Quality Improvement Project grant from DEC that targets the protection of source waters.

"New York's Water Quality Improvement Project investments are further proof of the State's sustained efforts to prioritize protecting clean drinking water," DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a statement. "By working with partners like the village of Union Springs, DEC is safeguarding public health and the environment while ensuring a healthier lake and healthier communities."

"The Village of Union Springs is excited about the completion of the water remediation project," Village of Union Springs Mayor Bud Shattuck said. "It is the only major stream that goes through the Village and buffers the properties between Frontenac Park and our local private marina. In cooperation with the New York State DEC, it enables the Village to enhance the water quality of Cayuga Lake. As New York State DOS recently approved our Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, the Village is committed to water quality in our streams and especially in Cayuga Lake."

