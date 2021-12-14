Land preservation aimed at protecting Skaneateles Lake

The expansion of an Onondaga County land preserve will add to a "greenbelt" being created around the southern part of Skaneateles Lake.

The Finger Lakes Land Trust announced this week that it has purchased 28 acres adjacent to its Hinchcliff Family Preserve in the town of Spafford that will be added to the Hinchcliff Preserve, expanding it to over 300 acres.

In a news release, the land trust said the property is a mix of fields and hardwood forest at the south end of the lake and features 640 feet of frontage on Vincent Hill Road, just west of Route 41. The new addition secures steep slopes susceptible to erosion, prevents runoff to the lake, and buffers a new hiking trail on a 75-acre property the land trust added to the preserve in June 2020.

The land trust said the project is part of a larger effort to create a greenbelt around the southern half of Skaneateles Lake. The 75 acres purchased in 2020 links the Hinchcliff Preserve with the High Vista Preserve and creates a 2.25-mile-long corridor of conserved lands overlooking the eastern shore of Skaneateles Lake. Other recent projects include the acquisition of 100 acres of woodlands and wetlands at Bear Swamp and protecting the 508-acre Valley View Farm in Cortland and Onondaga counties with a conservation easement.

“This is another step in the FLLT’s efforts to protect the steep slopes around Skaneateles Lake that are so important to water quality,” Dave Birchenough, President of the FLLT Board of Directors and Skaneateles resident, said in a statement. “The importance of minimizing erosion can’t be overstated.”

Land protection within this greenbelt and throughout the Skaneateles Lake watershed is vitally important, the land trust said, as the lake serves as the source of drinking water for the city of Syracuse. Other publicly accessible conservation lands in the area include Carpenter Falls State Unique Area and the FLLT’s Bahar Nature Preserve and Cora Kampfe Dickinson Conservation Area.

By working cooperatively with landowners and local communities, the Finger Lakes Land Trust has protected over 28,0000 acres of the region’s undeveloped lakeshore, rugged gorges, rolling forest, and scenic farmland. The FLLT owns and manages a network of over 45 nature preserves that are open to the public and holds perpetual conservation easements on 168 properties that remain in private ownership.

The FLLT focuses on protecting critical habitat for fish and wildlife, conserving lands that are important for water quality, connecting existing conservation lands, and keeping prime farmland in agriculture. The organization also provides programs to educate local governments, landowners, and residents about conservation and the region’s unique natural resources.

More information on destinations for outdoor recreation may be found at gofingerlakes.org, and additional information about the Finger Lakes Land Trust may be found at fllt.org.

