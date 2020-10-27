Land preservation deal to expand Fillmore Glen State Park

Fillmore Glen State Park will be getting a little bigger thanks to a property acquisition aimed at helping the Owasco Lake Watershed.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation and The Nature Conservancy on Monday announced the state-funded purchase of a 203-acre parcel of undeveloped land in the town of Locke that's within the watershed. The $280,000 transaction came from the state's $1.1 million grant to The Nature Conservancy under the Environmental Protection Fund’s Water Quality Improvement Program to help protect the lake.
The Nature Conservancy has been taking an inventory of some 3,000 parcels within the Owasco Lake Watershed to identify sites with "attributes like wetlands and forested slopes with headwater streams that help prevent pollution from reaching the lake," according to a DEC press release.
The Locke site, previously owned by William J. and Marjorie Hirst of Fountainville, Pennsylvania, was the top parcel identified in that assessment.
The DEC said the property includes vacant woodland and about 50 acres of freshwater forested and shrubbed wetlands, with two seasonal streams feeding into Dry Creek in the state park. The creek feeds into the park’s natural swimming pool and the water continues into the Owasco Inlet, the primary tributary to Owasco Lake.
The next step is for The Nature Conservancy to convey the parcel to the state Parks Recreation and Historic Preservation to be added to Fillmore Glen.
“TNC’s acquisition of the first of several parcels in the Owasco watershed using state water funding is helping create a healthier lake, protecting the water supply, reducing the potential for harmful algal blooms, and continuing to contribute to the local economies dependent on quality recreational opportunities," said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos in a press release.
“Owasco Lake is the source of drinking water for more than 50,000 people and a place where thousands of families swim, fish, boat, and explore nature year-round,” said Jim Howe, The Nature Conservancy’s central and western director. “But Owasco, like many of the Finger Lakes, faces urgent water quality challenges. The strategic protection of these lands, which play a major role in safeguarding the lake, is an investment in the region’s health and quality of life.”
While this marks the first monetary acquisition for The Nature Conservancy in the Owasco Lake Watershed, it previously announced that it was gifted 87-acre parcel along the inlet by the Dale C. Parmley Trust.
