Land preservation deal to expand Fillmore Glen State Park

Fillmore Glen State Park will be getting a little bigger thanks to a property acquisition aimed at helping the Owasco Lake Watershed.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation and The Nature Conservancy on Monday announced the state-funded purchase of a 203-acre parcel of undeveloped land in the town of Locke that's within the watershed. The $280,000 transaction came from the state's $1.1 million grant to The Nature Conservancy under the Environmental Protection Fund’s Water Quality Improvement Program to help protect the lake.

The Nature Conservancy has been taking an inventory of some 3,000 parcels within the Owasco Lake Watershed to identify sites with "attributes like wetlands and forested slopes with headwater streams that help prevent pollution from reaching the lake," according to a DEC press release.

The Locke site, previously owned by William J. and Marjorie Hirst of Fountainville, Pennsylvania, was the top parcel identified in that assessment.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The DEC said the property includes vacant woodland and about 50 acres of freshwater forested and shrubbed wetlands, with two seasonal streams feeding into Dry Creek in the state park. The creek feeds into the park’s natural swimming pool and the water continues into the Owasco Inlet, the primary tributary to Owasco Lake.