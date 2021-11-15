Land trust secures deal to protect 500 acres in Skaneateles Lake watershed

The Finger Lakes Land Trust announced Monday that it has finalized conservation easements that will permanently protect 508 acres of farmland in the Skaneateles Lake watershed.

The deal involves the land of the Valley View Farm in the Cortland County town of Scott and the Onondaga County town of Spafford. The farm near the lake's south end is owned by Mike and Joan Franklin, third-generation crop farmers who grow corn, soybeans, rye and potatoes.

On the farm's land that is not used for crops, the property includes parts of Grout Brook and meadows, woodlands and grasslands. The easements keep the land in its current state at a time when there has been increased residential development in the area, the land trust said.

"The easements will ensure the property is not subdivided and that it will remain in agriculture in perpetuity," the land trust said in a press release, noting that funds for the project came from the state’s Farmland Protection Implementation Grants Program run by the state Department of Agriculture and Markets.

Valley View Farm is the land trust's third farmland protection in that area of the watershed.

"Conservation easements are voluntary legal agreements that permanently limit future land use in order to protect the land’s conservation values," the land trust said. "Lands subject to conservation easements remain in private ownership, on local tax rolls, and available for traditional uses such as farming and hunting."

