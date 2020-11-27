Land trust will preserve 93 acres on Skaneateles Lake

The Central New York Land Trust said a recent acquisition will "transform watershed protection, wildlife and land conservation" on Skaneateles Lake.

The land trust announced this week that it has acquired a 93.17-acre property featuring 600 feet of shoreline on Skaneateles Lake in the town of Spafford, furthering its mission to protect clean water, clean air, wildlife habitat and create a chance for people to connect with the land.

In a news release, the land trust said the acquisition of the Michele and Margherita Albanese Preserve in the Robert J. Vitkus, DDS Conservation Area will aid in its effort to conserve land that can help prevent harmful nutrients from running into the lake.

“This expands our efforts in watershed protection and helps prevent HABs (harmful algal blooms) in our lakes,” Central New York Land Trust Board of Directors Chair Richard Smardon said in a statement.

Funding for the acquisition was made possible through gifts from the late Robert J Vitkus, DDS and from Michael and Ellen Albanese.

“We are forever grateful to these two generous families and salute their commitment to watershed protection and wildlife conservation,” CNY Land Trust Executive Director Albert Joerger said.