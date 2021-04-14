'Large sum' of cash found in Auburn returned to its owner

The "large sum" of cash found by the owner of an Auburn restaurant turned out to be $2,000, and it's now back in the hands of the person who lost it.

The Auburn Police Department said in a Facebook post Wednesday that the case of the found money has been resolved. The update came after the APD notified the public last week that the owner of Smitty's Fish House West at 343 Genesee St. had reached out to the department to report finding "a large sum" of U.S. currency in the parking lot of his establishment.

Police asked whoever lost the money to contact APD but they would need to state the exact amount lost and describe how the money was packaged because "it was in a very specific manner."

In its update Wednesday, APD said the money amounted to $2,000 and it belonged to a contractor who accidentally dropped it after being paid for a completed job.

"We thank our great community for their help in sharing our message and helping us with this successful resolution," the Facebook post said.

