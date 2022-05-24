Largest remaining piece of unprotected Cayuga Lake shoreline purchased for conservation

The Finger Lakes Land Trust has successfully purchased property on the shore of Cayuga Lake that is has been pursuing for years.

The land trust on Tuesday announced the acquisition of the 480-acre Bell Station property it called the largest remaining stretch of unprotected private shoreline in the Finger Lakes. The parcel, featuring 3,400 feet of Cayuga Lake shoreline, was purchased from New York State Electric & Gas, and the site will now be protected from future development.

The property, located in the town of Lansing in Tompkins County, had been set to be auctioned to the highest bidder, but NYSEG canceled that plan in September 2021 to give the land trust time to arrange a purchase. The land trust said at the time that it had been pursuing the conservation of property for a number of years in cooperation with the state Department of Environmental Conservation, which had designated the land trust as its agent to pursue acquisition of the land.

Located on the eastern shore of Cayuga Lake, the Bell Station property features wooded hillsides overlooking the lake, extensive fields, and several small streams with cascading waterfalls. Acquisition of the site for conservation, the land trust said, will greatly enhance public access to the east side of the lake, which is 90% privately owned. Permanent conservation will also prevent residential development on the steep hillsides bordering the lake, helping to safeguard the lake’s water quality and prevent future harmful algal blooms.

Funding for the purchase came from a $2 million loan from the Park Foundation, $500,000 raised from individual donations, and an internal loan from the FLLT’s Opportunity Fund. The land trust said it plans to sell the lakeshore portion of the property to the DEC to be managed for recreational uses including hiking, cross country skiing, wildlife watching, hunting and fishing. In partnership with the Town of Lansing, the land trust is also exploring the feasibility of utilizing 200 acres of the property for solar energy production.

“This is a tremendous win for the region and everyone who loves the Finger Lakes,” Finger Lakes Land Trust Executive Director Andrew Zepp said in a statement. “The Bell Station project will help maintain Cayuga Lake’s water quality while providing new opportunities for outdoor recreation and the generation of renewable energy."

The land trust will formally open the property to the public on an interim basis for low-impact recreation beginning Friday, June 10, and the public is invited to attend an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Refreshments and guided hikes will be offered. Visit fllt.org/events for directions and more info.

To learn about the efforts to save Bell Station, including a short video, maps and more, visit fllt.org/savebellstation.

