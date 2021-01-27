Last 'Dance': Downtown Auburn antique shop closes due to COVID-19

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Tom Patterson believes people in the antiques business should be honest.

This fall, however, the person that Patterson had to be honest with wasn't a customer. It was himself.

And the truth Patterson had to confront was that his business, Dance Hall Antiques, could no longer survive due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, the shop welcomed its last customers after more than 25 years in business, the last seven at 35 Market St. in downtown Auburn.

Patterson, 72, told The Citizen on Tuesday that before the pandemic he wasn't planning on retiring anytime soon. His business partner, Dale Ross, passed away five years ago, but Patterson continued to run the shop by himself afterward. Or at least he did until Sunday, March 15, the last day it was open before having to close due to New York's COVID-19 guidance. It didn't reopen until November.

Around that time, Patterson realized that he should only reopen Dance Hall Antiques to close it for good.

"I kept tossing back and forth. I said several prayers to get the right answer, and I think it came," he said. "The pandemic just took its toll. Economically, we couldn't do it."