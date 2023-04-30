For two years, the Cayuga County Health Department held clinics to administer COVID-19 vaccines to thousands of residents.
As the public health emergency winds down, the clinics will be phased out — for now.
The health department held its final COVID-19 vaccination clinic on April 21. The department began offering the clinics in January 2021, shortly after the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines received emergency approval from federal regulators.
Deanna Ryan, supervising public health administrator for the Cayuga County Health Department, told the Citizen that 22,430 doses of COVID vaccines were administered at county-run clinics over the past two years.
The most people who received first doses of the vaccine was 672 on Jan. 12, 2021. The single-day high for second doses was 708 on March 26, 2021.
The health department began offering mobile clinics in March 2021 to deliver shots in the northern and southern parts of the county.
Ryan lauded the department's partners, including the Auburn Fire Department and Fingerlakes Mall, for helping with the clinics. The fire department's EMTs became vaccinators and handled the post-vaccination observations. The mall was the primary host of the clinics.
"When you really think about how much was involved to get these off the ground, everyone pitched in because they knew what the goal was," Ryan said.
Although the last clinic was held more than a week ago, it doesn't mean the health department won't offer the COVID-19 vaccine again in the future. However, there are questions about how they will obtain the vaccine with the end of public health emergencies.
The national COVID-19 emergency ends in May. When the health department held its clinics in the past, it would request doses from the state. There was no cost to the county.
Local health officials are awaiting more information on what the process will be after the emergency ends. Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, told the Cayuga County Board of Health that there are discussions about the financial and medical aspects of holding future clinics.
"More to come on that," she said.
Gallery: COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Cayuga County area since 2021
2022 Picture of the Year 35.JPG
Oliver Hall, 2, winces while sitting on his mother's, Marissa, lap as he receives a COVID shot at the East Hill Medical Center/Summit Pediatrics COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children and teens at the Auburn Fire Department on Seminary Street.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine Clinic 1.JPG
Parents register their children during an East Hill Medical Center/Summit Pediatrics COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children and teens at the Auburn Fire Department on Seminary Street. The clinic is one of dozens around the state being promoted for back-to-school time by the state Department of Health through its #Vaxtoschool campaign.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine Clinic 2.JPG
Oliver Hall, 2, winces while sitting on his mother's, Marissa, lap as he receives a COVID shot at the East Hill Medical Center/Summit Pediatrics COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children and teens at the Auburn Fire Department on Seminary Street. Additional clinics announced for Cayuga County include another run by East Hill at the AFD's Seminary Street station from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, for children ages 6 months to 17 years old. Clinics for people ages 5 and older will also be held by the Cayuga County Health Department at the Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23; Wednesday, Sept. 7; and Wednesday, Sept. 21. For more information, visit
ny.gov/vaxtoschool.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine Clinic 3.JPG
Hazel Lyon squirms on her mother's, Jamie, lap while receiving her COVID shot at the East Hill Medical Center/Summit Pediatrics COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children and teens at the Auburn Fire Department on Seminary Street.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Peachtown Vaccine 1.JPG
Huxley Ball Weber, 6, is comforted by her mother, Jesse, center, and Dr. Barbara Connor, as she receivers a COVID shot during a Cayuga County Health Department vaccine clinic for Peachtown Elementary School students in Aurora in June.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Peachtown Vaccine 2.JPG
Supplies at a Cayuga County Health Department vaccine clinic for students at Peachtown Elementary School in Aurora in June.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Peachtown Vaccine 3.JPG
Cayuga County Health Department vaccine clinic for the students at Peachtown Elementary School in Aurora.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
2021 COVID 2.JPG
Nurse Kaitlyn Jirinec draws a syringe during a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Scipio Fire Department in Scipio Center, N.Y., July 27, 2021.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
2021 COVID 3.JPG
A nervous Owen Tripiciano, 7, holds his mother's hand while getting his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic for 5-11 year-olds at Owasco Elementary School in Owasco, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2021.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
2021 COVID 10.JPG
Moravia volunteer firefighter Michael Coolbaugh keeps his eye on the needle as he receives a Moderna COVID-19 shot during Cayuga County Health Department's first vaccine clinic at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES in Aurelius, N.Y., Jan. 9, 2021.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
East Hill Vaccine Clinic
The Auburn Fire Department's Justin Wood gives a booster vaccine to Martin Centers at the East Hill Medical Center vaccine clinic in downtown Auburn in December 2021.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
East Hill Vaccine Clinic 1.JPG
The Auburn Fire Department's Justin Wood gives a booster vaccine to Martin Centers at the East Hill Medical Center vaccine clinic in downtown Auburn on Thursday.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
East Hill Vaccine Clinic 2.JPG
Kim McMasters, director of quality, clinical risk and safety, checks the paperwork for Martin Centers, center, during the booster vaccine clinic at East Hill Medical Center Thursday.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
East Hill Vaccine Clinic 3.JPG
Todd Manrow self-swabs his nose at a testing clinic Thursday at East Hill Medical Center in Auburn.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
East Hill Vaccine Clinic 4.JPG
Michael Kishpaugh disinfects the waiting area between the testing and vaccine clinics held Thursday at East Hill Medical Center in Auburn.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Kids Vaccine.JPG
Owen Tripiciano, 7, holds his mother's, Cathy, hand while getting the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic for 5-11 year-olds at Owasco Elementary School in November.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Kids Vaccine
Anthony Guariglia, 8, receives the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic for children ages 5-11 Tuesday at Owasco Elementary School.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Kids Vaccine 1.JPG
Anthony Guariglia, 8, receives the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic for children ages 5-11 Tuesday at Owasco Elementary School.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Kids Vaccine 2.JPG
Owen Tripiciano, 7, has his temperature taken as he signs up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic for children ages 5-11 at Owasco Elementary School. Looking on are his parents Darren and Cathy.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Kids Vaccine 3.JPG
Owen Tripiciano, 7, holds his mother's, Cathy, hand while getting the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic for children ages 5-11 at Owasco Elementary School.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Kids Vaccine 4.JPG
Michael Marinelli Jr., 7, is distracted by Nancy Purdy, of the Cayuga County Health Department, while receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic for children ages 5-11 at Owasco Elementary School.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Kids Vaccine 5.JPG
Michael Marinelli Jr., 7, tries to help his nervous twin brother, Anchel, look away during a vaccine clinic for children ages 5-11 at Owasco Elementary School.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Kids Vaccine 6.JPG
Students wait for ten minutes after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine to rule out any reactions during a vaccine clinic for children ages 5-11 at Owasco Elementary School.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Kids Vaccine
Owen Tripiciano, 7, has his temperature taken as he signs up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic at Owasco Elementary School in November 2021. Looking on are his parents, Darren and Cathy.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Kids Vaccine
Anthony Guariglia, 8, receives the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic for children ages 5-11 Tuesday at Owasco Elementary School in November 2021.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Kids Vaccine
Students attend a vaccine clinic at Owasco Elementary School in November 2021.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Booster Vaccine
The Cayuga County Health Department holds a booster COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Fingerlakes Mall in 2021.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Booster Vaccine 1.JPG
The Cayuga County Health Department holds a booster COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Fingerlakes Mall.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Booster Vaccine 2.JPG
The Cayuga County Health Department put on a booster COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Fingerlakes Mall on Oct. 29.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Booster
The Cayuga County Health Department holds a booster COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Fingerlakes Mall on Oct. 29.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Booster Vaccine
The Cayuga County Health Department holds a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Fingerlakes Mall.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Booster Vaccine
The Cayuga County Health Department put on a booster COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Fingerlakes Mall on Oct. 29.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine Clinic
The Cayuga County Health Department holds a vaccine clinic at the Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius in September 2021.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine Clinic
The Cayuga County Health Department holds a vaccine clinic at Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius in September 2021.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine Clinic 4 .JPG
The Cayuga County Health Department holds a vaccine clinic in the conference room at the Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine Clinic
The Cayuga County Health Department holds a vaccine clinic at Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine Clinic
The Cayuga County Health Department holds a vaccine clinic at the Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius in September 2021.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine Clinic
The Cayuga County Health Department holds a vaccine clinic at Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius in September.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine Clinic
The Cayuga County Health Department holds a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine Clinic 2 .JPG
The Cayuga County Health Department holds a vaccine clinic in the conference room at the Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius. Recipients of the vaccine are asked to wait fifteen minutes to rule out any reactions.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine Clinic 3 .JPG
The Cayuga County Health Department holds a vaccine clinic in the conference room at the Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine Clinic
The Cayuga County Health Department holds a vaccine clinic in the conference room at the Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine Clinic
The Cayuga County Health Department holds a vaccine clinic in the conference room at the Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius. Recipients of the vaccine are asked to wait 15 minutes to rule out any reactions.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
ACH Vaccine
Jack DeChick, 13, checks his arm after receiving his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as his mother, Jeannette, an occupational therapist, looks on during a clinic for employees and their families at Auburn Community Hospital.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
ACH Vaccine
Nurse Ashley Colella draws a syringe at a recent vaccine clinic at Auburn Community Hospital.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
ACH Vaccine 1.JPG
Madison Stock, 17, receives her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as her mother, Lynn, looks on during the Auburn Community Hospital vaccine clinic for employees and their families. Stock works as Checkpoint Staff screening people for COVID before entering hospital.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
ACH Vaccine 2.JPG
Marcia Stull, left, AFSCME union vice president, checks people in Wednesday at the Auburn Community Hospital COVID-19 vaccine clinic for employees and their families.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
ACH Vaccine 3.JPG
Nurse Ashley Colella draws a syringe during an Auburn Community Hospital COVID-19 vaccine clinic for employees and their families.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
ACH Vaccine 4.JPG
Melissa Souther, 13, receives her first dose from nurse Kevin Zippel as her sister, Madison, 14, right, waits her turn during an Auburn Community Hospital COVID-19 vaccine clinic for employees and their families held in July
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
ACH Vaccine 5.JPG
Madison Souther, 14, receives her first dose from nurse Ashley Colella during the Auburn Community Hospital COVID-19 vaccine clinic for employees and their families.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine Clinic 1.JPG
Nurse Kaitlyn Jirinec draws a syringe Tuesday during a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Scipio Fire Department sponsored by Cayuga County Health Department.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine Clinic 2.JPG
Sam Coleman gets his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday at the Scipio Fire Department.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine Clinic 3.JPG
Collin O'Hara, 20, waits to make sure he doesn't have a reaction after receiving his first dose during a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Scipio Fire Department.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine Clinic 4.JPG
The Cayuga County Health Department holds a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Scipio Fire Department in July.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine Clinic 5.JPG
The Cayuga County Health Department holds a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Scipio Fire Department.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine Clinic 6.JPG
Cayuga County Health Department holds a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Scipio Fire Department.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine Clinic 7.JPG
Cayuga County Health Department holds a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Scipio Fire Department.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine Clinic
Nurse Kaitlyn Jirinec draws a syringe during a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic sponsored by Cayuga County Health Department in 2021.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine Clinic
A nurse prepares to administer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a Cayuga County Health Department clinic in July.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
March in Photos 7.JPG
Rose Heffernan closes her eyes from her fear of needles while receiving her second COVID-19 shot at the Cayuga County Health Department vaccine clinic at the Fingerlakes Mall in Auburn, N.Y., March 11, 2021.
Kevin Rivoli
COVID Anniversary 50.JPG
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is administered at the Cayuga County Health Department's first vaccine clinic at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES in Aurelius Jan. 9.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
COVID Anniversary 51.JPG
Nurse Melissa Wilczek draws a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during Cayuga County Health Department's first vaccine clinic at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES in Aurelius, N.Y., Jan. 9, 2021.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
COVID Anniversary 52.JPG
Moravia volunteer firefighter Michael Coolbaugh keeps his eye on the needle as he receives a Moderna COVID-19 shot during Cayuga County Health Department's first vaccine clinic at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES in Aurelius Jan. 9.
Kevin Rivoli
COVID Anniversary 70.JPG
Rose Heffernan closes her eyes from her fear of needles while receiving her second COVID-19 shot at the Cayuga County Health Department's new vaccine clinic at the Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius, N.Y., March 11, 2021. Infection rates continue to drop throughout the county as more people get vaccinated.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine 1.JPG
Jason Taylor has his temperature taken at the Cayuga County Health Department's second-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Fingerlakes Mall in March.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine 2.JPG
Jason Taylor verifies his ID at the Cayuga County Health Department's second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Fingerlakes Mall.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine 3.JPG
Jason Taylor fills out paperwork at the Cayuga County Health Department's second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Fingerlakes Mall.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine 4.JPG
Jason Taylor checks in at the Cayuga County Health Department's second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Fingerlakes Mall.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine 5.JPG
Jason Taylor stops at the medical screening table at the Cayuga County Health Department's second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Fingerlakes Mall.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine 6.JPG
Jason Taylor is directed to his vaccination booth at the Cayuga County Health Department's second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Fingerlakes Mall.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine
Jason Taylor receives his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine during a Cayuga County Health Department clinic at the Fingerlakes Mall.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine 8.JPG
Jason Taylor is directed to the waiting area after receiving his shot during the Cayuga County Health Department's second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Fingerlakes Mall.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine 9.JPG
Jason Taylor walks to the waiting area to be monitored for a reaction after receiving his second dose at the Cayuga County Health Department's second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Fingerlakes Mall.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Mall Vaccine Clinic
People receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a Cayuga County Health Department vaccine clinic at Fingerlakes Mall March 11.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine Clinic
Auburn firefighter Jeffrey Salvage administers a COVID-19 vaccine while working at the Cayuga County Health Department vaccine clinic March 11 at Fingerlakes Mall.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Mall Vaccine Clinic 1.JPG
Rose Heffernan closes her eyes while receiving her second COVID-19 shot at the Cayuga County Health Department vaccine clinic at the Fingerlakes Mall Thursday.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Mall Vaccine Clinic 2.JPG
Auburn firefighter Craig Berg draws a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine while working at the Cayuga County Health Department vaccine clinic at the Fingerlakes Mall.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Mall Vaccine Clinic
Auburn firefighter Craig Berg taps a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vial with a syringe while working at a Cayuga County Health Department vaccine clinic at Fingerlakes Mall.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Mall Vaccine Clinic 4.JPG
Auburn firefighter Jeffrey Salvage administers a COVID-19 vaccine while working at the Cayuga County Health Department vaccine clinic March 11 at the Fingerlakes Mall.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Mall Vaccine Clinic 5.JPG
New York State Trooper Barry Chase receives his second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Cayuga County Health Department vaccine clinic at the Fingerlakes Mall.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Mall Vaccine Clinic 6.JPG
People receive their second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during the Cayuga County Health Department vaccine clinic at the Fingerlakes Mall.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Mall Vaccine Clinic 7.JPG
People wait after receiving their second COVID-19 vaccine for possible reactions during the Cayuga County Health Department vaccine clinic last week at the Fingerlakes Mall.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
34. COVID-19 vaccine clinic
March 11, 2021: People wait after receiving their second COVID-19 vaccine for possible reactions during a Cayuga County Health Department vaccine clinic at Fingerlakes Mall's Event Center.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Mall Vaccine Clinic
A Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at a Cayuga County Health Department vaccine clinic at Fingerlakes Mall.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Mobile Vaccine
Henry Cooper receives his first dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from Auburn firefighter Kevin Donnelly during a mobile vaccination clinic at the Edward T. Boyle Center senior apartment building.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Mobile Vaccine
Nurses Marcy North, left, and Kaitlyn Jirinec, lower right, organize the paperwork for residents Laura Bennett and David Smith during a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday at the Edward T. Boyle Center senior apartment building in Auburn.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine Clinic 4.JPG (copy)
The Cayuga County Health Department holds a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in March.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine Clinic 1.JPG
Nurse Anne Reynolds administers a COVID-19 vaccine during a Cayuga County Health Department vaccine clinic at Southern Cayuga High School.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine Clinic 2.JPG
Julio Heredia Severino receives his shot during a Cayuga County Health Department vaccine clinic at Southern Cayuga High School.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine Clinic 3.JPG
Lt. Ryan Guerrette, of the Auburn Fire Department, administers a COVID-19 vaccine during a Cayuga County Health Department vaccine clinic at Southern Cayuga High School.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine Clinic 4.JPG
The Cayuga County Health Department holds a vaccine clinic at Southern Cayuga High School.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine Clinic
Needles are at the ready during a Cayuga County Health Department vaccine clinic at Southern Cayuga High School.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine Clinic 6.JPG
Cayuga County Health Department vaccine clinic at Southern Cayuga High School.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
NYS Fair Vaccine
The Expo Center on the New York State Fairgrounds has been transformed into a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
NYS Fair vaccine
The Expo Center on the New York State Fairgrounds has been transformed into a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
NYS Fair vaccine
FILE - In this February 2021 photo, the Expo Center on the New York State Fairgrounds has been transformed into a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
NYS Fair vaccine
The Expo Center on the New York State Fairgrounds has been transformed into a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
NYS Fair vaccine
The Expo Center on the New York State Fairgrounds has been transformed into a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine 1.JPG
Rose Luziani, 91, receives her COVID-19 shot at the Cayuga County Health Department's vaccine clinic at Cayuga/Onondaga BOCES in Aurelius.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine 2.JPG
Rose Luziani, 91, walks to the waiting area after receiving her COVID-19 shot at the Cayuga County Health Department's vaccine clinic at Cayuga/Onondaga BOCES in Aurelius. Recipients are asked to wait for fifteen minutes after getting the vaccine in case of a reaction.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine 3.JPG
Auburn firefighter Lt. Ryan Guerrette draws a syringe during the Cayuga County Health Department's vaccine clinic at Cayuga/Onondaga BOCES in Aurelius.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine
Rose Luziani, 91, walks to the waiting area after receiving her COVID-19 shot at a Cayuga County Health Department vaccine clinic Jan. 15.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine
Auburn firefighter Lt. Ryan Guerrette administers a vaccine during a Cayuga County Health Department vaccine clinic at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES in Aurelius.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine 5.JPG
Joan Delaney receives her COVID-19 shot at the Cayuga County Health Department's vaccine clinic at Cayuga/Onondaga BOCES in Aurelius.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine
Residents 65 and older attend the Cayuga County Health Department's vaccine clinic at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES in Aurelius.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine 7.JPG
Recipients are asked to wait for fifteen minutes after receiving the vaccine in case of a reaction during the Cayuga County Health Department's vaccine clinic at Cayuga/Onondaga BOCES in Aurelius.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine
Recipients are asked to wait for 15 minutes after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in case of a reaction during the Cayuga County Health Department's vaccine clinic at Cayuga/Onondaga BOCES in Aurelius.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Mask 28.JPG
Melissa Wilczek draws a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during the Cayuga County Health Department's first vaccine clinic at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES in Aurelius.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Mask 36.JPG
Susi Doyle Larson administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during Cayuga County Health Department's first vaccine clinic in January at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES in Aurelius.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine 2XX.jpg
Melissa Wilczek draws a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during Cayuga County Health Department's first vaccine clinic at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES in Aurelius.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine 1.JPG
Moravia volunteer firefighter Michael Coolbaugh receives a Moderna COVID-19 shot during Cayuga County Health Department's first vaccine clinic at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES in Aurelius.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine 2.JPG
Melissa Wilczek draws a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during Cayuga County Health Department's first vaccine clinic at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES in Aurelius.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine 3.JPG
Susi Doyle Larson administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during Cayuga County Health Department's first vaccine clinic at the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES in Aurelius.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine 4.JPG
George Brown receives a Moderna COVID-19 shot during Cayuga County Health Department's first vaccine clinic at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES in Aurelius.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine 5.JPG
Syringes prepped with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are ready for injection during Cayuga County Health Department's first vaccine clinic at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES in Aurelius.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine 6.JPG
The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine administered during Cayuga County Health Department's first vaccine clinic at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES in Aurelius.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine 7.JPG
A portable freezer with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine onsite at the Cayuga County Health Department's first vaccine clinic at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES in Aurelius.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine 8.JPG
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is administered at the Cayuga County Health Department's first vaccine clinic at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES in Aurelius.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine 10.JPG
Cayuga County Health Department's first Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES in Aurelius.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine 11.JPG
Sue Wilson preps a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during Cayuga County Health Department's first vaccine clinic at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES in Aurelius.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine 12.JPG
Sue Wilson administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Cheryl McEvers during Cayuga County Health Department's first vaccine clinic at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES in Aurelius.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine 13.JPG
Jane Skowron receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during Cayuga County Health Department's first clinic at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES in Aurelius.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine 14.JPG
Vaccine recipients wait to rule out any reactions after receiving the Moderna COVID-19 shot during Cayuga County Health Department's first vaccine clinic at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES in Aurelius.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine 15.JPG
Vaccine recipients wait to rule out any reactions after receiving the Moderna COVID-19 shot during Cayuga County Health Department's first vaccine clinic at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES in Aurelius.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine
Susi Doyle Larson administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during the Cayuga County Health Department's first vaccine clinic Jan. 9.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine
Syringes prepped with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are ready for injection at a January vaccination clinic at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES in Aurelius.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Vaccine
Susi Doyle Larson administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during Cayuga County Health Department's first vaccine clinic at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES in Aurelius Saturday.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
COVID-19 Vaccine 1.JPG
Director of Outpatient Surgery Emilie Hauger is vaccinated during the COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Auburn Community Hospital employees.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
COVID-19 Vaccine 2.JPG
Syringes at the ready during COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Auburn Community Hospital employees.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
COVID-19 Vaccine 3.JPG
An employee is prepared for an injection during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Auburn Community Hospital.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
COVID-19 Vaccine 4.JPG
Donna Sowles administers a vaccine to Tracey Ciampaglia during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Auburn Community Hospital employees.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
COVID-19 Vaccine 5.JPG
Employees wait for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine to rule out any adverse reactions during COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Auburn Community Hospital employees.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
COVID-19 Vaccine 6.JPG
Syringes are at the ready during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Auburn Community Hospital employees.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
COVID-19 Vaccine 7.JPG
Dr. Jeremy McKay closes his eyes as he gets vaccinated during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Auburn Community Hospital employees Wednesday.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
COVID-19 Vaccine 8.JPG
Director of Outpatient Surgery Emilie Hauger is vaccinated during the COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Auburn Community Hospital employees.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
COVID-19 Vaccine 9.JPG
Employees get vaccinated during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Auburn Community Hospital on Dec. 23.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
COVID-19 Vaccine 10.JPG
Blythe Fawcett receivers her vaccination during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Auburn Community Hospital employees.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
COVID-19 Vaccine 11.JPG
Tracey Ciampaglia takes a look at her arm after receiving a vaccine during the COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Auburn Community Hospital employees.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
COVID-19 Vaccine 7.JPG
Dr. Jeremy McKay gets vaccinated during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Auburn Community Hospital employees in December 2020.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
COVID-19 Vaccine 4.JPG
Donna Sowles administers a vaccine to Tracey Ciampaglia during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Auburn Community Hospital employees in December.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Final Vaccine Clinic 2.JPG
Mary Rathbun was the first in line to receive a vaccine at the final Cayuga County Health Department vaccine clinic Friday.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Final Vaccine Clinic 3.JPG
Mary Rathbun waits for 15 minutes in case of a reaction after receiving a COVID vaccine at the Cayuga County Health Department's final vaccine clinic Friday.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Final Vaccine Clinic 1.JPG
About 20 people registered for a COVID shot at the final Cayuga County Health Department vaccine clinic at the Fingerlakes Mall Friday.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or
robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.