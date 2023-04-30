For two years, the Cayuga County Health Department held clinics to administer COVID-19 vaccines to thousands of residents.

As the public health emergency winds down, the clinics will be phased out — for now.

The health department held its final COVID-19 vaccination clinic on April 21. The department began offering the clinics in January 2021, shortly after the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines received emergency approval from federal regulators.

Deanna Ryan, supervising public health administrator for the Cayuga County Health Department, told the Citizen that 22,430 doses of COVID vaccines were administered at county-run clinics over the past two years.

The most people who received first doses of the vaccine was 672 on Jan. 12, 2021. The single-day high for second doses was 708 on March 26, 2021.

The health department began offering mobile clinics in March 2021 to deliver shots in the northern and southern parts of the county.

Ryan lauded the department's partners, including the Auburn Fire Department and Fingerlakes Mall, for helping with the clinics. The fire department's EMTs became vaccinators and handled the post-vaccination observations. The mall was the primary host of the clinics.

"When you really think about how much was involved to get these off the ground, everyone pitched in because they knew what the goal was," Ryan said.

Although the last clinic was held more than a week ago, it doesn't mean the health department won't offer the COVID-19 vaccine again in the future. However, there are questions about how they will obtain the vaccine with the end of public health emergencies.

The national COVID-19 emergency ends in May. When the health department held its clinics in the past, it would request doses from the state. There was no cost to the county.

Local health officials are awaiting more information on what the process will be after the emergency ends. Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, told the Cayuga County Board of Health that there are discussions about the financial and medical aspects of holding future clinics.

"More to come on that," she said.

Gallery: COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Cayuga County area since 2021 2022 Picture of the Year 35.JPG Vaccine Clinic 1.JPG Vaccine Clinic 2.JPG Vaccine Clinic 3.JPG Peachtown Vaccine 1.JPG Peachtown Vaccine 2.JPG Peachtown Vaccine 3.JPG 2021 COVID 2.JPG 2021 COVID 3.JPG 2021 COVID 10.JPG East Hill Vaccine Clinic East Hill Vaccine Clinic 1.JPG East Hill Vaccine Clinic 2.JPG East Hill Vaccine Clinic 3.JPG East Hill Vaccine Clinic 4.JPG Kids Vaccine.JPG Kids Vaccine Kids Vaccine 1.JPG Kids Vaccine 2.JPG Kids Vaccine 3.JPG Kids Vaccine 4.JPG Kids Vaccine 5.JPG Kids Vaccine 6.JPG Kids Vaccine Kids Vaccine Kids Vaccine Booster Vaccine Booster Vaccine 1.JPG Booster Vaccine 2.JPG Booster Booster Vaccine Booster Vaccine Vaccine Clinic Vaccine Clinic Vaccine Clinic 4 .JPG Vaccine Clinic Vaccine Clinic Vaccine Clinic Vaccine Clinic Vaccine Clinic 2 .JPG Vaccine Clinic 3 .JPG Vaccine Clinic Vaccine Clinic ACH Vaccine ACH Vaccine ACH Vaccine 1.JPG ACH Vaccine 2.JPG ACH Vaccine 3.JPG ACH Vaccine 4.JPG ACH Vaccine 5.JPG Vaccine Clinic 1.JPG Vaccine Clinic 2.JPG Vaccine Clinic 3.JPG Vaccine Clinic 4.JPG Vaccine Clinic 5.JPG Vaccine Clinic 6.JPG Vaccine Clinic 7.JPG Vaccine Clinic Vaccine Clinic March in Photos 7.JPG COVID Anniversary 50.JPG COVID Anniversary 51.JPG COVID Anniversary 52.JPG COVID Anniversary 70.JPG Vaccine 1.JPG Vaccine 2.JPG Vaccine 3.JPG Vaccine 4.JPG Vaccine 5.JPG Vaccine 6.JPG Vaccine Vaccine 8.JPG Vaccine 9.JPG Mall Vaccine Clinic Vaccine Clinic Mall Vaccine Clinic 1.JPG Mall Vaccine Clinic 2.JPG Mall Vaccine Clinic Mall Vaccine Clinic 4.JPG Mall Vaccine Clinic 5.JPG Mall Vaccine Clinic 6.JPG Mall Vaccine Clinic 7.JPG 34. COVID-19 vaccine clinic Mall Vaccine Clinic Mobile Vaccine Mobile Vaccine Vaccine Clinic 4.JPG (copy) Vaccine Clinic 1.JPG Vaccine Clinic 2.JPG Vaccine Clinic 3.JPG Vaccine Clinic 4.JPG Vaccine Clinic Vaccine Clinic 6.JPG NYS Fair Vaccine NYS Fair vaccine NYS Fair vaccine NYS Fair vaccine NYS Fair vaccine Vaccine 1.JPG Vaccine 2.JPG Vaccine 3.JPG Vaccine Vaccine Vaccine 5.JPG Vaccine Vaccine 7.JPG Vaccine Mask 28.JPG Mask 36.JPG Vaccine 2XX.jpg Vaccine 1.JPG Vaccine 2.JPG Vaccine 3.JPG Vaccine 4.JPG Vaccine 5.JPG Vaccine 6.JPG Vaccine 7.JPG Vaccine 8.JPG Vaccine 10.JPG Vaccine 11.JPG Vaccine 12.JPG Vaccine 13.JPG Vaccine 14.JPG Vaccine 15.JPG Vaccine Vaccine Vaccine COVID-19 Vaccine 1.JPG COVID-19 Vaccine 2.JPG COVID-19 Vaccine 3.JPG COVID-19 Vaccine 4.JPG COVID-19 Vaccine 5.JPG COVID-19 Vaccine 6.JPG COVID-19 Vaccine 7.JPG COVID-19 Vaccine 8.JPG COVID-19 Vaccine 9.JPG COVID-19 Vaccine 10.JPG COVID-19 Vaccine 11.JPG COVID-19 Vaccine 7.JPG COVID-19 Vaccine 4.JPG Final Vaccine Clinic 2.JPG Final Vaccine Clinic 3.JPG Final Vaccine Clinic 1.JPG