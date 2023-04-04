The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee on Wednesday announced that state and local law enforcement are participating in a national mobilization to raise awareness about the dangers of distracted driving.

The agency said that April marks Distracted Driving Awareness Month nationwide, and that law enforcement throughout the state will be stepping up patrols from Monday, April 3, through Monday, April 10.

“The message is simple, when you’re driving, your only job is pay attention to the road and that will help ensure safety of your passengers, other drivers, and pedestrians,” New York Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner and GTSC Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said in a news release. “New York led the way in combatting distracted driving by becoming the first state in the nation to prohibit cell phone use while driving. Through this education and enforcement campaign we remind all drivers that distracted driving is 100 percent preventable.”

To help educate drivers about the dangers of distracted driving, the GTSC will be utilizing a public service campaign this April. The campaign will be featured on social media, television, radio and Variable Message Signs on highways.

During the 2022 campaign, law enforcement throughout the state issued 65,066 tickets for vehicle and traffic law violations, including 2,860 tickets for distracted driving.

To help deter drivers from talking on a cell phone without a hands-free device, texting, or using an electronic device while driving, the state has set strict penalties. The penalties can range from $50 to $450 in fines, five driver violation points, and suspension or revocation of license.