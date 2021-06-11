Law enforcement officers support Special Olympics with torch run through Cayuga County

Members of the New York State Police, Auburn Police Department, Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, with organizing support and assistance from the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, participated Friday in New York's annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics, which made its through Cayuga County.

Started in Wichita, Kansas, in 1981, the international torch run is one of the largest supporting events for the Special Olympics. The run has been passing through Auburn and Cayuga County for two decades.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office posted about Friday's run on its Facebook page, saying "We are very proud to support this great cause each year. Thank you to all who participated."

Torch Run 2 The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics heads down South Fulton St. in Auburn on Friday.

Torch Run 1 Participants in Friday's Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics pose for a photo with military veterans in downtown Auburn on Friday.

