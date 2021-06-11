 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Law enforcement officers support Special Olympics with torch run through Cayuga County
featured
COMMUNITY

Law enforcement officers support Special Olympics with torch run through Cayuga County

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Torch Run 3

Participants in the Law Enforcement Torch for Special Olympics listen during a ceremony with military veterans at Veterans Memorial Park in Auburn on Friday.

 Provided

Members of the New York State Police, Auburn Police Department, Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, with organizing support and assistance from the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, participated Friday in New York's annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics, which made its through Cayuga County.

Started in Wichita, Kansas, in 1981, the international torch run is one of the largest supporting events for the Special Olympics. The run has been passing through Auburn and Cayuga County for two decades.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office posted about Friday's run on its Facebook page, saying "We are very proud to support this great cause each year. Thank you to all who participated."

Torch Run 2

Torch Run 2

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics heads down South Fulton St. in Auburn on Friday.

Torch Run 1

Torch Run 1

Participants in Friday's Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics pose for a photo with military veterans in downtown Auburn on Friday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ark. trooper sued for flipping vehicle during stop

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News