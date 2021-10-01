Lawsuit: NYPD still hiding discipline files after law change

The department said it rushed to get an initial wave of data online in the spring and that older records and lesser violations are “being scheduled for scanning and formatting and will be added over time.” All records, it said, are subject to legal reviews and redactions under the law.

The NYPD, in its statement, did not address the NYCLU’s chief complaint: that the police department is violating public records and transparency laws by picking and choosing which records are released and when.

“There is no other agency in city government that provides this breadth or depth of information on their employees accessible to the public,” the NYPD said it its statement.

In August 2020, the NYCLU published data on complaints against more than 81,000 current or former NYPD officers after prevailing in a fight with public safety unions that had sought to keep the records secret.

It obtained from the data from the city’s police watchdog agency, the Civilian Complaint Review Board.

The NYPD, meanwhile, has found other ways to deny public records requests for disciplinary information. Over the summer, it refused to release records on Eric Adams, a retired police captain-turned-politician who’s the Democratic nominee for mayor.