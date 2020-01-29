Lawsuit: Weedsport school district, Boy Scouts didn't stop sexual abuse

Coats spoke about his alleged abuse for the first time publicly at a press conference in Syracuse held the same day as the court filing, according to a news release from the website of LaFave, Wein & Frament, one of the law firms representing Coats in the lawsuit along with the firm Jeff Anderson & Associates.

In a video of the conference posted on LaFave, Wein & Frament's website, Coats said while he was the young son of a single mother in Weedsport, Sine "targeted me, profiled me and worked diligently to turn me into one of his victims."

Coats also believes there were more victims.

"The one thing I've learned over trying to deal with this over the past 40 years, of trying to bury it, trying to go to therapy, trying to get it out, trying to do anything I could to put it behind me, is that these guys don't quit," Coats said. "There's no way I was his first and there's no way I was his last."

Cynthia LaFave, a partner with LaFave, Wein & Frament, said Wednesday it was "very difficult" for Coats to speak about his experiences publicly.

