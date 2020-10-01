Lawyers: Rochester police followed training in fatal run-in with Prude

Attorney Matthew Rich said Prude's use of PCP, which caused irrational behavior, was "the root cause" of Prude's death, not the officers' response.

Attorney General Letitia James announced Sept. 5 that she would empanel a grand jury to investigate. The City Council also has approved an investigation.

The Prude family's release of the video last month ignited daily protests in Rochester and led to the replacement of the police chief.

Protesters, who gathered outside during the news conference, have called for the officers who interacted with Prude, who was Black, to be fired. They are suspended with pay.

"There may need to be conversations about training and conversations about who responds to a mental health intervention. But under the facts and circumstances as they've been provided in this case, these officers did exactly what they were trained to do and they did it flawlessly," said Nobles, who represents Officer Mark Vaughn.

An email requesting comment was sent Thursday to a spokeswoman for Mayor Lovely Warren.