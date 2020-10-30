LED Halloween costume lights up world of blind and deaf Union Springs child

UNION SPRINGS — Audrey Kreydatus, who is blind and deaf, made some sounds in her wheelchair at the garage of her grandparents' house Friday, as her specially made Halloween costume was being set up. Once it was turned on and the lights glimmered, Audrey, 10, went silent as she basked in their warm glow.
Shortly afterward, the garage door went up and the jack-in-the-box costume was shown to around 50 people at a reveal party at the Union Springs home of Audrey's grandparents, Angela Dudley and Daryl Krebs. Audrey's nurse, Kateland Taylor, said Audrey can see lights that are close to her. The lights are also meant to help Audrey with her sensory needs. The costume, created by Rochester-based artist Adam Foster, was also made possible by the nonprofit organization Magic Wheelchair, which creates costumes for children in wheelchairs at no cost to their families.
Dudley, Audrey's grandmother and legal guardian, said before the party that she applied last year, but Halloween 2019 came and went. Then, late last month, she was told Audrey was picked. Dudley admitted she couldn't believe it at first.
For the last few years, Dudley, Krebs and Audrey's uncle, Trevor Dudley, have made elaborate Halloween get-ups for Audrey that incorporate her wheelchair, including a sunflower and the video game character Mario with a cart from the "Mario Kart" series. They always feel like they should try to top the costume from the previous year, and put a great deal of time and effort into them.
For Dudley and her family, Audrey's costumes go beyond just celebrating Halloween when they take her out.
"We historically have took her to some specific streets in the Weedsport area. Kids see beyond the disability. They see this kid in this awesome costume, adults and children alike who normally would not come to Audrey will come up to her because that costume is a magnet," Dudley said. "Nobody sees a child with a disability, they see a fabulous costume. I kind of think sometimes it has promoted kids to come up to her and feel a little bit in awe. They want that costume, they want to be her in that moment."
The new costume unveiled Friday was a big crowd-pleaser, as the night glowed due to the radiance emanating from it. Dudley and Krebs' eyes widened as they neared Audrey with their cellphones to take pictures. Other people also took photos. Dudley addressed the crowd, which was largely made up of friends, and praised Foster for his creativity.
Foster, who has experience with LED art and metalworking, expressed disappointment in a couple of LED strips not working. But he said he was glad Audrey enjoyed the costume.
"When I found out she's incredibly responsive to colors and LEDs and stuff like that, I was like, 'OK, I think I have some stuff in my studio that might be entertaining for her and light up this kiddo's world,'" Foster said to the crowd. "I was really captivated with that, and the past month has been really fun just trying to envision this moment right here."
Later, while Foster was visibly beaming with a face mask on, he said all of the effort was worth it.
While the crowd's attention was fixed on Audrey, she was still enthralled by the orange lights that enveloped her. Krebs was happy to see Audrey so pleased. He said he could see the happiness in her face.
"It's just great she can get some enjoyment out of it, to see the enjoyment that she gets out of something," he said.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
