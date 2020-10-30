LED Halloween costume lights up world of Union Springs child who is blind and deaf

For Dudley and her family, Audrey's costumes go beyond just celebrating Halloween when they take her out.

"We historically have took her to some specific streets in the Weedsport area. Kids see beyond the disability. They see this kid in this awesome costume, adults and children alike who normally would not come to Audrey will come up to her because that costume is a magnet," Dudley said. "Nobody sees a child with a disability, they see a fabulous costume. I kind of think sometimes it has promoted kids to come up to her and feel a little bit in awe. They want that costume, they want to be her in that moment."

The new costume unveiled Friday was a big crowd-pleaser, as the night glowed due to the radiance emanating from it. Dudley and Krebs' eyes widened as they neared Audrey with their cellphones to take pictures. Other people also took photos. Dudley addressed the crowd, which was largely made up of friends, and praised Foster for his creativity.

Foster, who has experience with LED art and metalworking, expressed disappointment in a couple of LED strips not working. But he said he was glad Audrey enjoyed the costume.