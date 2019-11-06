AUBURN — The Ledyard man who was arrested for attempting to assault an officer by causing a vehicle collision was arraigned Wednesday in Cayuga County Court.
Shawn Holmes, of 3586 Brick Church Road in Ledyard, pleaded not guilty to all charges in a five-count indictment and was remanded to Cayuga County Jail in lieu of 10,000 cash or 20,000 bond bail.
The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said Holmes attempted to assault one of its officers on Oct. 25. Holmes is accused of fleeing a domestic dispute and swerving his modified Suzuki Samurai head-on into the marked 2019 Ford SUV of Matthew Sloan, a sergeant with the sheriff's office.
In a news release, the department said that Sloan's vehicle caught on fire and sustained heavy front-end damage. Sloan and his K9 Aaron were able to escape without injury. The vehicle was parked on Levanna Road in Ledyard.
Holmes, 28, was charged with two felonies: attempting to assault a police officer and second-degree criminal mischief. He was also charged with operating a motor vehicle without insurance, as well as the misdemeanors of reckless driving and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Defense counsel Ben Susman said in court that Holmes — who was in the custody of Cayuga County Jail prior to the arraignment in county court — is attempting to get into outpatient mental health treatment while his case moves forward. He requested Judge Mark Fandrich lower bail so Holmes could possibly enter treatment.
In response, Senior Assistant District Attorney Christopher Valdina opposed the notion and said it would be better for the safety of Holmes "as well as the safety of the community" if he remained in jail.
Bail was set during a previous arraignment in the Town of Throop Court. Fandrich declined to lower Holmes' bail, but asked Susman to compile information with specifics about the outpatient mental health treatment for later consideration.
Holmes's next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 14.
Also in court:
• An Auburn man pleaded guilty to a felony that violated his probation as a registered sex offender.
Gary Dellostritto, formerly of 275 Seymour St., Apt. 2, pleaded guilty Dec. 4 to possessing a sexual performance by a child, a class E felony, and was sentenced to 10 years of probation.
The 38-year-old admitted in court on Sept. 10 that he violated the terms of that probation by failing to register a Facebook account. On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to the class E felony offense of failing in his duty to register and verify an internet account with the Division of Criminal Justice Services.
When questioned by Valdina, Dellostritto also said that he put an accent mark over the L in his name so that the account would be harder to find.
Fandrich promised a conditional sentence of 1 to 3 years in prison in exchange for the guilty plea. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 28.