Legal Aid Society launches online application system

People who need help with a civil legal action can now apply for assistance online.

The Legal Aid Society of Mid-New York announced this week that it has launched a new online prescreening system to give clients a new way to provide personal information about their civil legal matters while the region continues to battle the spread of COVID-19 and its economic impact.

The non-profit law office provides free civil legal information, advice, and representation to people who cannot afford a lawyer in 13 central New York counties, including Cayuga County.

“The COVID-19 pandemic created a civil legal crisis. Domestic violence and sexual assault are both on the rise. Many people have lost their jobs, their homes are in jeopardy, or they are coming close to bankruptcy,” executive director Paul Lupia said in a news release. “Creating an online application process was crucial because we need to provide our clients with another way to safely disclose their civil legal issues remotely. We already have a successful HelpLine that has remained active during the pandemic. This new online application will make it easier for those in our community to utilize our services.”