AUBURN — Cayuga County legislators held the last Ways and Means Committee meeting, public hearing and special Legislature meeting on Tuesday evening before Thursday's final vote on the tentative 2020 county budget.
The special Legislature meeting was held to make amendments to the budget. After voting on two resolutions related to the DA's staffing requests, legislators went into a caucus around 8 p.m.
During the public hearing prior to the special meeting, three county library administrators urged the Legislature to continue financial support for nine county libraries with the $31,500 currently reserved in the tentative 2020 budget.
Steve Moolin, president of the Aurora Free Public Library, thanked legislators for the funding provided in 2019, which he said subsidized less than 3% of the library's operating budget. It went toward the integration of the online software program Polaris Integrated Library System.
Henry Spang and Allen Tompkins, respectively president and director of the Fair Haven Library, also spoke at the hearing. "We're greatly appreciative of the help you've given us and we hope it can continue," Spang said.
Legislators did not make an amendment during the special meeting to adjust library funding as of about 8 p.m. The Legislature did address requests for two additional positions in the Cayuga County District Attorney's office.
District Attorney Jon Budelmann has proposed two resolutions that would create a confidential secretary position and add another assistant district attorney to his office. They were proposed to assist with an increased workload due to upcoming criminal justice reform.
Tom Adessa, a former Republican candidate for the Legislature's District 12 seat, took the podium during the public hearing to express support for adding the positions. He said the new laws, which become effective Jan. 1, make other criminal justice reforms he's seen in the past "pale in comparison."
Budelmann also used the public hearing to make his case for amending the budget. The extra staffing he requested may not even be enough to meet the accelerated timeline for prosecutors to turn over discovery materials, Budelmann said. "I know not having them will definitely not be enough," he said.
The proposed ADA position, which the Judicial and Public Safety committee defeated during its Dec. 4 meeting, was also defeated 10-5 by the full Legislature during its special meeting.
The resolution to add a confidential secretary — which was recommended by the public safety committee — was also defeated 7-8 due to the Legislature's weighted voting system. Both proposed staff positions were reintroduced and brought to the full Legislature by legislator Christopher Petrus, R-Brutus.
Legislator Elane Daly, D-Auburn, opposed approving a secretary position during a Ways and Means Committee meeting earlier in the evening because there was no funding reserved in the 2020 budget for the ADA or secretary positions.
Chairperson Tucker Whitman noted that the committee would only be making a recommendation to the full Legislature by passing the resolution, but it failed in committee.