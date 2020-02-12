Legislature committee hears Cayuga County E-911 staffing issues

Though Spingler didn't pose any resolutions for the Judicial and Public Safety Committee to consider, she raised a request for an additional hire dedicated to fulfilling the requests.

"I think it's an unreasonable request to continue to manage these," she told the legislators. With one vacancy and another pending, Spingler said the center currently had a backlog of 10 discovery requests.

Spingler and the dispatchers, as well as the deputy administrator and supervisor, work on the discovery requests. But the workload calls for a full-time position, she said.

Another challenge is the need to be familiar with dispatcher language and the modes of audio transmissions. "You have to know what you're looking for," Spingler said.

Her idea was to seek to fill a position like a records clerk, which is a title that already exists with the Civil Service Commission.

Legislator Ryan Foley, D-Auburn, suggested Spingler request to hire another dispatcher who would also be able to assist with high volumes of 911 calls — a possibility Legislator Keith Batman, D-Springport, was wary of.

"If it's going to be full time, it's got to be full time," Batman said.

Spingler said that, while she was hoping the new state-mandated provisions regarding discovery were going to change, she's "not sure that's going to happen."

