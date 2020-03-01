Lenten talk in Aurora centers on the spiritual power of music

AURORA — Eric Machan Howd joined the Episcopal Church as a young boy, after tagging along with his friend to a service. Even though he only went because the two didn't want to stop playing, he was hooked by the music.
Howd told this story to a crowd of people at the United Ministry of Aurora church who gathered Sunday evening to commune over a bowl of soup and hear him speak. Howd's talk — called "Connections to Spirituality Through Music" — was the first in a Wider Parish Lenten Series about making spiritual connections through different disciplines and art forms.
Donations taken during Sunday evening's talk benefited Second Wind Cottages, a charity that providing housing to homeless men with cottages in the town of Newfield in Tompkins County.
Howd, a poet and assistant professor of professional and technical writing at Ithaca College, drew from his time as a church pianist and musician, directing choirs and teaching private music lessons.
"Music is something that I could never give up, even for Lent," he said, to laughter from the audience. "I say so often I could imagine the world without so many items in it, but music is not one of them."
Howd incorporated the songs "Abide With Me," "Oh Lord, You're Beautiful," "No Matter How You Pray" and "They Will Know We Are Christians by Our Love" -- playing them on the piano himself.
But, before he'd sit down, Howd would direct the crowd's attention to details like chord changes and how spoken lyrics differ when accompanied by music. Or he'd asked them to simply meditate with the hymns. He walked back and forth between the piano and the lectern to share the spiritual observations he's made throughout his musical career.
When he gave private music lessons on a full-time basis, he often taught children whose parents were teaching at Cornell University. Even though the children sometimes spoke very little English, Howd found that music could transcend that barrier.
"We didn't need to know each other's language," he said.
As a church musician, Howd expressed his appreciation for the way a congregation can come together by singing hymns. He even closed his talk by asking the crowd to join him in singing "Amazing Grace," a request they met enthusiastically.
Another theme Howd drew on was the power of hymnal music to unify people across religions and cultures, even if it doesn't always translate outside the walls of a church.
"A lot of times, I feel if the world would focus on music a little bit more, maybe some of those walls can be broken down between us," he said.
Sally Otis, a Wider Parish volunteer, found that was one of the most important takeaways from the talk. She sat in the crowd Sunday evening and asked Howd at the end of the lecture to play "Abide With Me" a second time.
"I thought the entire room was like in awe the first time he played it," she said. "No one clapped after that song because I think we were all in another place, maybe."
