Lenten talk in Aurora centers on the spiritual power of music

But, before he'd sit down, Howd would direct the crowd's attention to details like chord changes and how spoken lyrics differ when accompanied by music. Or he'd asked them to simply meditate with the hymns. He walked back and forth between the piano and the lectern to share the spiritual observations he's made throughout his musical career.

When he gave private music lessons on a full-time basis, he often taught children whose parents were teaching at Cornell University. Even though the children sometimes spoke very little English, Howd found that music could transcend that barrier.

"We didn't need to know each other's language," he said.

As a church musician, Howd expressed his appreciation for the way a congregation can come together by singing hymns. He even closed his talk by asking the crowd to join him in singing "Amazing Grace," a request they met enthusiastically.

Another theme Howd drew on was the power of hymnal music to unify people across religions and cultures, even if it doesn't always translate outside the walls of a church.

"A lot of times, I feel if the world would focus on music a little bit more, maybe some of those walls can be broken down between us," he said.