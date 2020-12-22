Letter: Candidate abortion views must be weighed

Father Kenneth Doyle made a statement in response to a question asked by a parishioner.

He response referred to a document called "Forming Conscience for Faithful Citizenship." It clearly states that a Catholic cannot vote for a candidate who favors a policy that promotes an intrinsically evil act such as abortion.

But a second choice was offered that even though a Catholic rejects an unacceptable position promoting an intrinsically evil act, he may reasonably decide to vote for that candidate for other morally grave reasons.

What could be more evil than abortion?

Was not the first answer the only answer?

Beware the first step.

Lucy Cacciotti

Auburn

