Letter to Auburn woman during 1918 flu discovered

Sometime in 1987, Vickie Harris was cleaning drawers in the kitchen of the Cayuga Home for Children. Underneath one of them, she discovered an envelope.
Harris, who was working as a relief cook for the human services agency (now known as Cayuga Centers), opened the envelope and read the letter inside. It was addressed to "Mrs. A. Axton," of 85 Hamilton Ave., close to the agency's headquarters at 101 Hamilton. The sender's name was "Tom," from Troy, who referred to himself as the recipient's brother.
According to the Cayuga County Historian's Office, a Mrs. Anna Axton, then about 29, lived and worked as a servant at that address for Charles M. Meaker, a wholesale grocer.
After reading the letter, Harris stored it in a cabinet at her Weedsport home, and didn't think about it.
But a few weeks ago, she rediscovered the letter the same way she found it in the first place: cleaning.
"When you can't go shopping or go anywhere, you start doing some deep cleaning," she joked.
Considering its contents, Harris finds it remarkable that she rediscovered the letter during the coronavirus pandemic. Because it's dated Oct. 29, 1918 — during the flu pandemic of that year.
Indeed, "Tom" writes almost entirely about the devastating effects of the pandemic, which killed approximately 675,000 people in the U.S. He tells his sister about "Alex," who died five days after his wife, and "Mary," who "went out of her mind yesterday," among others. But "Tom" ends on a note of optimism, writing, "the death notices in the paper are getting smaller."
Though Harris called her rediscovery "the weirdest thing," she said the found "Tom's" optimism helpful as the world faces another pandemic a century later.
"I think it kind of leaves some hope that things are going to get better," she said.
