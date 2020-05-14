Letter to Auburn woman during 1918 flu discovered

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Sometime in 1987, Vickie Harris was cleaning drawers in the kitchen of the Cayuga Home for Children. Underneath one of them, she discovered an envelope.

Harris, who was working as a relief cook for the human services agency (now known as Cayuga Centers), opened the envelope and read the letter inside. It was addressed to "Mrs. A. Axton," of 85 Hamilton Ave., close to the agency's headquarters at 101 Hamilton. The sender's name was "Tom," from Troy, who referred to himself as the recipient's brother.

According to the Cayuga County Historian's Office, a Mrs. Anna Axton, then about 29, lived and worked as a servant at that address for Charles M. Meaker, a wholesale grocer.

After reading the letter, Harris stored it in a cabinet at her Weedsport home, and didn't think about it.

But a few weeks ago, she rediscovered the letter the same way she found it in the first place: cleaning.

"When you can't go shopping or go anywhere, you start doing some deep cleaning," she joked.

Considering its contents, Harris finds it remarkable that she rediscovered the letter during the coronavirus pandemic. Because it's dated Oct. 29, 1918 — during the flu pandemic of that year.