An automatic alarm prevented a fire that burned briefly at an Auburn complex from becoming worse Saturday afternoon, the Auburn Fire Department said.
Michael Grady, assistant fire chief with the Auburn Fire Department, said the call came in for a fire at 4:08 p.m. at Genesee Gardens Apartments on Seymour Street. A malfunction in a light fixture in the complex's common area caused it to catch fire on a plastic covering, Grady said, and the cover dropped, catching fire to the rug below.
Grady said the fire was extinguished by firefighters within 10 minutes, and the complex's automatic alarm had alerted the fire department of the incident immediately. He said the fire would have spread more if it had taken longer for firefighters to be notified.