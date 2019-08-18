AUBURN — The Auburn Fire Department responded to a fire at the Thompson Memorial AME Zion Church on Parker Street in Auburn on Sunday afternoon that residents suspect was caused by lightning.
The fire was confined to the front steeple of the historic church, which is part of the Harriet Tubman National Park and held Tubman's funeral in 1913. Neighbors of the church reported hearing loud "booms" and seeing thick smoke coming from the structure in the midst of a thunderstorm that hit the area around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Fred Ferris Sr., who lives down the street, said he called 911 at about 3 p.m. after seeing smoke continuing to billow from the church. Pauline Copes Johnson, Tubman's great-great-grandniece, was with her daughters in her house next to the church when she said she heard two loud booms. Her daughter Ursula Woods-Johnson said she also heard booms, but didn't realize the church was smoking until AFD arrived.
The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, the department said.
After extinguishing the fire, AFD remained on the scene in case the fire reignited as a result of the timber in the building. The church has an attic-like compartment near the steeple running the length of the structure that AFD would have had to cut into in order to put out a fire there.
The department said it also wanted to inspect the structural stability of the steeple, which holds a bell that is supported by four cross beams. Only one of the beams was damaged, Park Ranger Kim Szewczyk said.
The spire of the church was previously damaged by a suspected lightning strike in 1922. The National Park Service researchers put out a call for photographs of the spire during Tubman's life in order to find out if it was original to the church, which was constructed in 1891.
The National Park Service acquired the church and neighboring parsonage in 2016, after President Barack Obama established the Harriet Tubman National Park in Auburn in 2014. It is in the midst of a restoration project at the site.