'Like family': Auburn Auto Group adds dealership, helps employee

Several auto dealerships in the Auburn area welcomed a new owner this year, and one longtime employee pointed to a recent event as evidence that they're as great a place to work as ever.

Bob May has been with the three Fox dealerships on Grant Avenue for 32 years. In February, owners Bill and Jane Fox sold the dealerships — Fox Honda, Fox Toyota Subaru and Fox Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram — to Manhattan investor Jonathan Sobel. Five months later, Sobel added a fourth dealership to his local portfolio when he purchased the former Summit Chevrolet Buick GMC.

It was at the Oct. 2 grand opening of what's now called Auburn Chevrolet Buick GMC that the dealerships and their new owner showed they're "like family," May told The Citizen.

May, whom Sobel retained to run day-to-day operations at the dealerships, wanted to organize a custom car show at the opening. The owner of three customs himself, May knew he could count on about 150 of his friends to pull into the show with theirs as well. But he wanted the show to mean something. He then thought of Julia Towers, a Fox Honda employee of five years.

Towers has multiple sclerosis, so May asked Sobel if the Chevy dealership could host the show and donate all the proceeds to Towers and her family. Sobel agreed — and the show raised about $9,626 from 311 people, twice what May expected. He said Sobel donated treatment for Towers at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, where he sits on the board of trustees.

Taking care of people has been a tradition at the Fox dealerships, May said, and Sobel has made sure that tradition continues. In addition to the car show, the new owner has won over their 275 employees with kindness and approachability. As a result, the three dealerships have lost only two employees, to retirement, compared to the 10%-15% that typically leave when ownership changes.

May also believes Sobel's decision to promote him to platform manager of the dealerships, as well as Rob Carlson to director, helped the new owner retain those employees.

"They're like family to me," May said. "(Sobel) saw all that longevity and history. ... He wants to carry on the same values and try to make everyone happy."

Promoting May paid off for Sobel when the former Summit Chevrolet Buick GMC went on the market. May advised the investor that the Grant Avenue dealership was "a goldmine," he said. Before it became part of Summit Auto Group, the dealership was part of the Fox portfolio. (Summit Ford Lincoln, across the road, was sold to Bidleman Auto Group, of Orleans, in February.)

The renaming of the Chevy dealership is the first step in the creation of Auburn Auto Group, which will span the four dealerships Sobel now owns. May said the "Fox" part of the other three dealerships will be officially replaced by "Auburn" sometime next year. Meanwhile, Sobel is working with architects and Honda to remodel that dealership, and looking at building a standalone Subaru one.

May also hopes next year brings a boost in auto sales at the Grant Avenue dealerships. A microchip shortage has meant almost no new vehicles for them to sell, he said, but they've surpassed the sales figures of previous years with used cars alone. With many employees who've been in the auto sales business for decades, he knows they'll be ready for whatever comes next.

"A lot of employees have been here 20-plus years," he said. "You don't see that often in our business."

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

